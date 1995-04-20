MACD Higher Time Frame ml

Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MACD Oscillator for MT4.





- HTF means - higher timeframe.

- MACD indicator itself is one of the most popular indicators for trend trading.

- This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.

- HTF MACD Indicator allows you to attach MACD from higher timeframe to your current chart --> this is professional trading approach.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.