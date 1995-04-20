MACD Higher Time Frame ml
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MACD Oscillator for MT4.
- HTF means - higher timeframe.
- MACD indicator itself is one of the most popular indicators for trend trading.
- This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.
- HTF MACD Indicator allows you to attach MACD from higher timeframe to your current chart --> this is professional trading approach.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.