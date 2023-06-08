Binary Trend Follower

The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes.

There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's. 

Buy: When the indicator plots an up arrow and the candle closes.

Sell: When the indicator plots a down arrow and the candle closes.

Its that simple !

The Binary Trend Follower indicator has been programed to give you signals when there is a pullback in the market and price is about to turn and continue in the direction of the trend. The indicator plots simple Buy and Sell arrows on the chart with audible alerts to signal you when the pullback is exhausted, and will continue in the trend direction. This is all done using various Moving averages and looking for price reversal patterns.

The indicator is not random, it is based on a highly accurate and profitable strategy that produces an accuracy of 70% to 80%. Having this said you shouldn't be risking more than 10% of your account balance per trade.

90% of traders fail in there trading because they are over complicating the way they trade, and not staying disciplined in what they are doing. This is causing them to waist endless hours and days trying new strategy's and different ways of trading causing them to be stuck in a loop of consistently blowing account after account.

The most important thing to remember when trading any strategy or indicator is that you need consistency, patience, discipline and proper money management . Stop wasting your time trying different strategy's and confusing your self, try out the Binary Trend Follower and stick to the simple rules given here.

Rather focus on good money management and consistency while the binary trend follower gives you the signals to trade.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Pro Effect FX is exited to introduce to you the new RSI Grid Pumper EA. Using carefully selected conditions in the market the EA automatically places trades for you in conjunction with the RSI and detects over bought and over sold conditions were the market is likely to reverse. In conjunction with the highly accurate entries the EA uses a grid system to keep you constantly in profit. As we all know sometimes the market looks like it may reverse soon so we enter only to get stopped out and for t
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