TopBottom Checker

TomBottom Checker is a leading indicator which predicts tops and bottoms. The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame from M1 up to D1.

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The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or it can be a part of any system which you're currently using. This is because the indicator deals with such market aspects which are very important for any strategy. The indicator's signals can be used for entries with/against the trend and also as a tool which shows perfect exit position where you can close your trades. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need is attach the indicator to your chart and follow its signals depending on your trading tasks. This tool can be used for spot forex and binary options.

By default the indicator may repaint a bit because the tool actually tries to predict reversal zone by detecting early signs of a possible reversal. Though I must admist the repainting is very slight. But I have a simple method which eliminates repainting! And I share my method with all users of this indicator.