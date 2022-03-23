TopBottom Checker

4.91
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 9 April 2022
  • Activations: 20

TomBottom Checker is a leading indicator which predicts tops and bottoms. The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame from M1 up to D1.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or it can be a part of any system which you're currently using. This is because the indicator deals with such market aspects which are very important for any strategy. The indicator's signals can be used for entries with/against the trend and also as a tool which shows perfect exit position where you can close your trades. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need is attach the indicator to your chart and follow its signals depending on your trading tasks. This tool can be used for spot forex and binary options.

By default the indicator may repaint a bit because the tool actually tries to predict reversal zone by detecting early signs of a possible reversal. Though I must admist the repainting is very slight. But I have a simple method which eliminates repainting! And I share my method with all users of this indicator.

I will provide you with my own method of using the indicator which eliminates possible repainting! I will teach you how to use the indicator based on my own method which proved its efficiency over time in real-time trading.

Reviews 12
Chapa
579
Chapa 2026.02.21 03:02 
 

Probably the author's most underrated product. So simple yet a valued addition to any trading style. Just wished we could change the color of the check marks to match our chart for those of us who suffer from chart vanity... Thanks Oleg!

BEYHUDE
115
BEYHUDE 2025.04.20 22:20 
 

Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.

andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.03.06 20:59 
 

I saw it exactly on the chart, it's amazing, now everything makes sense and is in order, thank you for the additional indicators, it shows an excellent job

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Indicators
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Indicators
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5 (2)
Indicators
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Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
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Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
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Chapa
579
Chapa 2026.02.21 03:02 
 

Probably the author's most underrated product. So simple yet a valued addition to any trading style. Just wished we could change the color of the check marks to match our chart for those of us who suffer from chart vanity... Thanks Oleg!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.21 12:41
I highly appreciate your feedback! I am glad the indicator has been helpful to you. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
BEYHUDE
115
BEYHUDE 2025.04.20 22:20 
 

Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.23 18:09
Thank You for your positive feedback! I am sure my trading indicators will help you achieve your trading goals whatever they are. Thank you for being my valued customer!
andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.03.06 20:59 
 

I saw it exactly on the chart, it's amazing, now everything makes sense and is in order, thank you for the additional indicators, it shows an excellent job

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.03.09 12:36
Thank you for your kind words! I am very glad that you are satisfied with the indicators. May success always accompany you in trading!
Cesira Giuntoli
219
Cesira Giuntoli 2024.05.14 11:44 
 

Oleg e' una persona fantastica che ti da molte informazioni e supporto. Purtroppo questo indicatore fa repaint quindi non mi serve. Usarlo a timeframe piu' alti e' inutile tanto fa repaint e la freccia si sposta.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.05.29 18:53
Grazie per il tuo feedback! Ma questa è la natura dell’indicatore. Per gestire i massimi e i minimi, l'indicatore deve essere ridipinto, altrimenti non saprai mai dove si trovava il vero minimo o massimo. In realtà ne parlo nella pagina dell'indicatore.
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2023.12.13 10:32 
 

Honestly I am blown away, because this indicator helps me, combine it with my own strategys. This indicator is a game changer.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.12.16 10:32
I am very happy you like the indicator! Thank You very much for your kind words! May the Forex Market always be at your side!
goor311
493
goor311 2023.08.31 17:49 
 

Oleg is terrific.His indicators are very interesting .I bought topbottom checker and it works great.In fact,he texted me and gave me some tips and some free indicators to assist with the checker.Also gave me a free indi. I plan on buying a couple more.I know Oleg is a good/honest man.Need more like him on this website

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.09.06 15:27
Thank You so much for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.08.26 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.27 19:56
Thank You very much for your kind words! I wish you the greatest success ever!
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
364
Freddy Amado Soto Javier 2023.08.24 15:52 
 

Hi Traders I really .. really think that Mr. Oleg Rodin is The Best here in MQL5 and my review now I'm copying a parte of another Oleg custommer cause I'm fully agree with him : "J P" (Mr. Oleg is an excellent creator of indicators and passionate about trading. I can only recommend that you trade with him and take these indicators. He is not "just" a salesman but a Human and good person. ). I'm very lucky for find him.. Mr. Oleg Rodin Thanks for been the best support and programmer and so kind human been.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.24 22:05
Even a thousand words can not fully describe how grateful I am to you! It is a great honor for me to see you among my valued return customers! Thank You very much!
Siva77
910
Siva77 2023.05.12 22:36 
 

Indicator is quite accurate in predicting tops and bottoms, especially in higher time frames. This is my 3rd purchase from Oleg. I’m using this indicator together with Oleg’s M1 arrow indicator with good results. Thank you.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.07.05 21:36
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my return customers! I wish you great success!
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.04.05 00:25 
 

What a great indicator. Oleg is by far the most responsive and dedicate programer in the community. Thanks for your service

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.04.06 13:29
Thank you for your kind words!
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2022.04.02 21:15 
 

This is one of the best indicators I have purchased. Author is quick to assist with any issues or question that might arise.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.04.03 09:28
Thank you so much for your feedback! It is a pleasure assisting you.
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2022.03.24 14:24 
 

simply the best programer.. with great help and support

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.03.24 15:00
Thank you for your kind words! Your personal success in trading is important to me!
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