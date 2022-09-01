GT Trend M1

GT Trend is a trend indicator specially designed for trading on M1 and M5 charts. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution.

The indicator is easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. I will also provide additional indicators to all users of this indicator for free, which will help to use this method as efficiently as possible.

Please contact me after purchase to get the trading tips and extra indicators for free!



