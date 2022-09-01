GT Trend M1
- Indicators
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Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
GT Trend is a trend indicator specially designed for trading on M1 and M5 charts. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution.
The indicator is easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. I will also provide additional indicators to all users of this indicator for free, which will help to use this method as efficiently as possible.
Please contact me after purchase to get the trading tips and extra indicators for free!
I'm yet to use this product as the market is closed but I have recieved a great deal of support from Oleg regarding how to optimally use this tool and other tools he has provided to me for free! Once I begin using these in live market conditions I will share those results with you too Thanks!