Apollo Striker
- Indicators
-
Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 13 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Apollo Striker is an effective BUY/SELL arrow indicator that predicts the direction of price movement. This indicator is suitable for absolutely all traders, regardless of the preferred strategy or currency pair, time frame. This arrow indicator can be used with absolutely any trading instrument, be it currencies, metals, indices, stocks or even cryptocurrencies. Moreover, a trader can easily adapt the indicator signals for any trading pair and time frame using a special parameter in the indicator settings. The indicator provides sound alerts, including PUSH.
THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG!
PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!
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