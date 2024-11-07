Candle Probability Scalper

User Guide for Candle Probability Scalper

This indicator makes scalping easy and 100% intuitive.

Candle Probability Scalper will show you at a glance the strength percentages of buyers and sellers in REAL TIME, and on the current candle.

The percentages update with every tick, which means that second by second, you'll know what most buyers and sellers are doing without any delay. This will greatly help you determine or confirm the strength of each side, and therefore where the price might move.


Here is a clear guide on how to use it:

1. Look at Buyers and Sellers Percentages in M1 and Confirm with Other Time Frames (M5, M15):

  • If the percentage of BUYERS in M1 is above 60% and the percentage of buyers in M5 and M15 aligns with M1, meaning it is also above 60%, you have a good BUY signal.
  • If the percentage of SELLERS in M1 is above 60% and the percentage of sellers in M5 and M15 aligns with M1, meaning it is also above 60%, you have a good SELL signal.
  • This ensures the momentum is not just momentary and helps confirm that the direction is strong.
  • It's that simple! See who dominates the market on the 1-minute timeframe and verify other time frames to confirm the signal.

2. When to Exit the Trade:

  • Keep trades short and quick: Exit the market as soon as the direction starts to weaken or if the buyers/sellers percentage drops significantly. Remember that you are scalping, a few pips with a large lot, and you're quickly out of the market.

3. Check the Spread:

  • A low spread means lower costs when entering. Avoid trading if the spread is too high, as it could reduce your profit or even cause unnecessary losses. Always check it at the bottom right of the chart.

4. Remember the Account Type:

  • If you are going to scalp, remember you need a scalping account, not a Standard or Cent account, as these have high spreads. Use RAW, Zero Spread, ECN, or Pro accounts.

5. Alarms:

Due to the tick-by-tick update nature of this indicator, NO sound or any type of alarms are added (they would constantly sound). This is an indicator that should be used manually by observing the chart, as this is 100% scalping—any delay by minutes can lead to incorrect entries. Therefore, open multiple pairs and check which pairs show the most stability in M1-M5 and M15, and trade with those. If you wish, you can add the PAIRS CHANGER indicator to switch pairs with a single button without having to load the indicator on multiple charts. You can find it in my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119594?source=Site+Profile+Seller


Practical Example:

  • Buy: Buyers percentage in M1 is 65%, and M5 also supports the direction with 60%. Spread is low (e.g., 2 pips). Enter the market and aim for a quick profit.
  • Sell: Sellers percentage in M1 is 70%, and M5 shows 65%. Spread is low (e.g., 5 pips). Make a short trade and aim to exit when the percentage starts to decrease.
  • Remember, for greater security, you should check M1, M5, and finally M15, although you can also trade by only checking M1 and M5.

Start scalping quickly and efficiently with this indicator, and see how your trades improve!

If you have any questions, just ask me! Have a great trading week, everyone!


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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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