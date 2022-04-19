Pips Generator

4.6
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 17 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

Apollo Pips Generator is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars.

ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT!

The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you Happy Trading!


Reviews 13
Freeten
486
Freeten 2025.10.30 00:03 
 

It has to be said that Oleg Rodin is the best indicator provider. His indicators are very good and practical, especially because of his good personality, enthusiastic service, and consideration for users. I only bought one indicator, but Oleg Rodin gave away several. I am very grateful. Both the indicator itself and Oleg Rodin himself deserve a 5-star rating. A 5-star rating is not enough to describe it. It should be a 5-star rating. I strongly recommend it.

Lion
419
Lion 2025.09.19 15:55 
 

If only all vendors were like Oleg – amazing is an understatement – and the tools – I've only had a quick test today, but it's doing exactly as it says - the guidance is more thorough than I've EVER experienced from any mql market place vendor. You can see Oleg has a passion in creating his products but also helping those who are going to use them - I felt that very strongly. Anyone who says "it's not straight forward" is absolutely right - it's not simple but it's not that hard either and it's not going to be learnt overnight - success comes with work but I can see these tools can and will help me succeed. Don't be lazy and commit - practice until you are a master THEN go live. If you want to "get rich quick" go play the lottery, if you're lazy go sit on your sofa and watch other people's success. I will definitely be back again for more tools once I've mastered the ones I've just acquired.

Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz
1364
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz 2023.12.20 10:51 
 

Very nice indicator, works well, Oleg very helpful in instructing. I recommend

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
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Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Forex Breath System
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5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
Binary Trader Master
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3.5 (2)
Indicators
Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors s
M1 Arrow
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Pips Generator MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
Forex Breath System MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Breath System   is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The in
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame. THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and dra
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even c
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all typ
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend   is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all
FX Gunslinger
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gunslinger  is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode.  When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal.   Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
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Yik Hung Lai
1187
Yik Hung Lai 2025.11.18 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.11.18 19:23
My dear friend, I deeply appreciate your kind words! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many green pips in your trading accounts! May the Forex Market always be at your side! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!:)
Freeten
486
Freeten 2025.10.30 00:03 
 

It has to be said that Oleg Rodin is the best indicator provider. His indicators are very good and practical, especially because of his good personality, enthusiastic service, and consideration for users. I only bought one indicator, but Oleg Rodin gave away several. I am very grateful. Both the indicator itself and Oleg Rodin himself deserve a 5-star rating. A 5-star rating is not enough to describe it. It should be a 5-star rating. I strongly recommend it.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.30 12:23
It is an absolute pleasure for me to see your valuable feedback! Thank You very much!:) I am happy to know you like the indicator and the service I provide. Wishing you lots of peace, health, and prosperity in all areas of your life!
Lion
419
Lion 2025.09.19 15:55 
 

If only all vendors were like Oleg – amazing is an understatement – and the tools – I've only had a quick test today, but it's doing exactly as it says - the guidance is more thorough than I've EVER experienced from any mql market place vendor. You can see Oleg has a passion in creating his products but also helping those who are going to use them - I felt that very strongly. Anyone who says "it's not straight forward" is absolutely right - it's not simple but it's not that hard either and it's not going to be learnt overnight - success comes with work but I can see these tools can and will help me succeed. Don't be lazy and commit - practice until you are a master THEN go live. If you want to "get rich quick" go play the lottery, if you're lazy go sit on your sofa and watch other people's success. I will definitely be back again for more tools once I've mastered the ones I've just acquired.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.19 18:27
I am very grateful to you for such a wonderful review and the 5 stars you've left for me here! Thank You very much! My dear friend, you said that success comes with work. And I absolutely agree with you. Many traders are looking for some magic indicator which could transform them from struggling traders to successful traders. But unfortunately they forget the most important factor which you mentioned. "Success comes with work". These words actually describe the recipe for success. No matter how good this or that indicator is, the trader is the one who actually makes it work as it should! And the more the trader works on his or her personal trading success in trading trying to understand all possible nuances of trading with this or that indicator, the higher chance for the trader to be successful! Thank You once again for your great review and wisdom you share with the traders here!
kennethlee
125
kennethlee 2024.07.30 10:29 
 

Been using this indicator for a few months..not as straight forward as it present..65usd wasted..

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.07.30 10:46
I believe this system deserves more than one star. You could give it 3 or at least 2, but why one only?:) Is it really so bad?? I believe not. Many traders like this indicator and many traders do make profits with the help of this indicator. If you were not able to make consistent profits with this tool, it does not mean the indicator is bad and the problem is only in the indicator. Unfortunately we people always prefer blaming someone or something and do not want to understand that forex is more than just click this or that button. It requires more from a trader than just following the arrows:) Really... Instead of giving me one star, you could simply contact me and ask me to help you with the things you could not understand. Any indicator is just an assistant. And the trader actually makes the indicator work or not. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!:)
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz
1364
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz 2023.12.20 10:51 
 

Very nice indicator, works well, Oleg very helpful in instructing. I recommend

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.12.20 12:12
Thank You so much Dariusz for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! I wish you the greatest success in every aspect of your life!
Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2023.10.31 17:03 
 

My 3rd indicator purchased from Oleg. Plus free indicators and tips. I therefore rate him highly and continue purchasing more of his products in future.. I ALSO REALIZED THAT SIGNALS VERY TO THE YELLOW LINE WORK BEST

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.11.01 17:23
Thank You very much for your kind words! I am very grateful to you for your trust! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2023.10.18 11:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.10.18 17:25
Благодарю вас за добрые слова! Я рад видеть вас в числе своих новых клиентов. Надеюсь, мои индикаторы помогут вам улучшить качество торговли. Желаю вам огромного успеха в торговле и в жизни в целом!
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2023.09.29 21:34 
 

Thank you so very much for this indicator and the many tips I got from you, Oleg

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.10.18 17:27
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! I wish you great success in trading and in all aspects of your life!
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.08.25 13:12 
 

Good indicator, Mr. Rodin.¡¡¡¡

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.26 20:49
I appreciate this a lot! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you the greatest success ever!
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
364
Freddy Amado Soto Javier 2023.08.10 20:51 
 

Hi Traders, after more than 2 year buying BS Indicators I have been lucky to find Oleg Rodin, what a Helpful and kind Man!!, I bought Pips Generator today I\and I saw an oportunity for scalping after I check with my Scalper Vault(from Oleg Rodin too) I already made some money!! Waoo, The Support and the way Oleg explain are World Class, Thanks a lot!!, I'm really Happy with the tools and the Gift that he gave me for free!! I recommend this tool a lot!!, I'm grateful to you Oleg!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.10 21:41
It is always my pleasure! I wish you happy and profitable trading! May the Forex Market always stay at your side!
Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2023.04.06 18:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.04.06 18:43
Thank You very much for your great review! I wish you green pips all the way up to the top of traders! It is my pleasure to see you among my clients!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.03.04 22:09 
 

Another incredibly accurate product from Oleg. This is the third product I have purchased from him. In addition to this product, I have the Scalper Vault and the Universal Swing Arrows. All of the products are great and do their job. This product is accurate, does not repaint, can be used for scalping as well as long term trading. Oleg provides incredibly extensive and detailed instructions on how to use it. Additionally, when you purchase, you get an extra set of different indicators that can be used and combined in different ways depending on your trading style. If a person doesn't know or has a problem Oleg is happy to help. For me personally he is a top seller with a human approach and such people I respect.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.03.09 14:18
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my return customers!
RB Traders
283
RB Traders 2022.05.22 09:48 
 

This One is A Best Product For me .. Trade with Good Risk to Reward Thank You.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.05.22 17:21
Thank you for your kind words!
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