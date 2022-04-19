Pips Generator
- Indicators
-
Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Apollo Pips Generator is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars.
ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT!
The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.
PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!
I wish you Happy Trading!
It has to be said that Oleg Rodin is the best indicator provider. His indicators are very good and practical, especially because of his good personality, enthusiastic service, and consideration for users. I only bought one indicator, but Oleg Rodin gave away several. I am very grateful. Both the indicator itself and Oleg Rodin himself deserve a 5-star rating. A 5-star rating is not enough to describe it. It should be a 5-star rating. I strongly recommend it.