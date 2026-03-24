Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5

Apollo Supply Demand Zones with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The indicator shows levels of various types, which actually display the picture of the market. The indicator provides sound alerts, which makes working with this indicator very convenient.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE AND GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!