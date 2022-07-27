Gold Buster M1 System

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.4
  • Updated: 6 February 2023
  • Activations: 20

Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames.

ALL INDICATORS IN THE SYSTEM DO NOT REPAINT!

This system is a set of three indicators. It is a trend indicator, arrow indicator and volume indicator that visually displays the strength of the market. After purchase you can immediately download the Gold Buster arrow indicator. I will provide you with the other two indicators for free so you will have a complete trading system.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET THE TRADING TIPS AND BONUS INDICATORS FOR FREE!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!

Reviews 13
Edgar Alejandro Aguilar Vega
175
Edgar Alejandro Aguilar Vega 2025.07.09 16:06 
 

El soporte es excelente el vendedor es muy atento y te da todos los parámetros necesarios para su uso, llevo probando el indicador por varias horas y enseguida se puede notar que el indicador tiene una lógica y estrategia interna muy buena, sobre todo si haces scalping . 100% recomendado

qiands2018
1268
qiands2018 2024.12.17 16:35 
 

I have purchased your indicators, my email is 505675015@qq.com Please provide me with instructions for using the indicators and the other two indicators. Thank you

rafaella
200
rafaella 2024.07.04 06:30 
 

5 STARS! Really liking this indicator set up, easy to use. I definitely recommend.

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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Edgar Alejandro Aguilar Vega
175
Edgar Alejandro Aguilar Vega 2025.07.09 16:06 
 

El soporte es excelente el vendedor es muy atento y te da todos los parámetros necesarios para su uso, llevo probando el indicador por varias horas y enseguida se puede notar que el indicador tiene una lógica y estrategia interna muy buena, sobre todo si haces scalping . 100% recomendado

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.09 18:42
¡Muchísimas gracias por tus amables palabras! Me alegra que te guste el indicador. Estoy seguro de que te ayudará a alcanzar tus objetivos de trading. ¡Es un verdadero placer ver a gente tan maravillosa como tú entre mis valiosos clientes! :) ¡Que Dios te bendiga a ti y a tu familia!
Jun Ito
704
Jun Ito 2025.07.01 03:23 
 

I hope they will improve their weakness in range markets. They are strong in trend markets.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.02 10:21
It is a great pleasure for me to see your valuable feedback. Thank You very much! I wish you great success! May PROFIT always be with you in trading!
Mr Malik Almir
305
Mr Malik Almir 2025.04.04 14:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.04 18:22
Thank You very much for sharing your experience with other traders! I am happy to know my trading system has been helpful to you. I truly hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading. Thank you for being among my valued customers and Thank You for your very kind words! I deeply appreciate it!
qiands2018
1268
qiands2018 2024.12.17 16:35 
 

I have purchased your indicators, my email is 505675015@qq.com Please provide me with instructions for using the indicators and the other two indicators. Thank you

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.17 17:03
Thank You very much! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you!
rafaella
200
rafaella 2024.07.04 06:30 
 

5 STARS! Really liking this indicator set up, easy to use. I definitely recommend.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.07.07 16:56
Thank You for your great review! Also Thank You very much for being among my valued return customers! I wish you great success with your trading!
Ctsummers
96
Ctsummers 2024.02.16 18:52 
 

After some time seeing how it performs, in conclusion I highly recommend it.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.02.17 12:37
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you great success with your trading!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:35 
 

I received this indicator from Oleg as a gift in the past. Since I know how useful and easy to understand his products are. So I bought it to later support any improvements. The indicator fulfills its role and therefore I recommend it.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.11.04 09:41
Thank You very much for your trust and support! I am very grateful to you for being among my valued return customers! I wish you the greatest success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.08.27 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.28 18:25
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! THANK YOU!
Ardhan Nimitmunwai
216
Ardhan Nimitmunwai 2023.02.07 04:41 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Gold Buster is an absolute must-have tool for any serious trader. The indicators provided are incredibly accurate, and they have enabled me to make consistently profitable trades. I'm very impressed with the customer service I've received so far, and I'm sure that it will only improve as time goes on. If you're looking to take your trading career to the next level, Gold Buster is definitely worth checking out!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.02.07 08:22
Thank You Very Much for your kind feedback! It's a true pleasure for me to see you among my customers.
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2022.09.05 22:55 
 

Great indicator for trend trading! Oleg always goes far and beyond to help an assist with any questions or suggestion.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.09.06 09:26
Thank you for your kind words! I wish you green pips all the way and huge success in trading!
Happyhippo123
501
Happyhippo123 2022.08.31 11:10 
 

Firstly, the author Oleg, offers first class customer support. He really wants you to succeed and guides you all the way. The indicators are also very good and straightforward. Powerful trades when you are on the side of the trend! Highly recommended and will not hesitate to purchase future indicators from Oleg. Thank you!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.08.31 11:44
Thank you for your kind words! I wish you a lot of profitable trades!
5002879
122
5002879 2022.08.19 15:29 
 

Honestly the best trend support and at a very cheap price. This indicator is very handy and reliable. Works well on Gold and GBPUSD. Oleg is very supportive and has guided me through this system in detailed. I highly recommend this indicator.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.08.19 16:11
Thank you for your kind words! It is my pleasure to see you among my customers!
yellowplus2009
377
yellowplus2009 2022.07.29 09:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.07.29 09:46
Thank you very much for your kind review!
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