BTC BuySell Predictor

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 13 August 2025
  • Activations: 20

Bitcoin Predictor is an arrow based indicator designed to predict price reversals.

This tool can be used with BTC and other cryptos. It can also be used with other currencies. But you need to check first what pairs work best. Some pairs and time frames can work really great. Recommended time frame is H1.

The indicator is very easy to use. All you need is to follow the arrows. The indicator can work as a standalone system or be a part of any system you are already using.

The signals DO NOT REPAINT!

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!


Reviews 3
Trader Tom
141
Trader Tom 2026.02.15 10:51 
 

There's a lot of fluff on this website but Olegs products do exactly what he says they do and assist you in making good trading decisions and he's an all round guy to buy from too who'll help you get the most from his indicators. 5*'s

oceansaid1152
96
oceansaid1152 2025.03.01 13:37 
 

Well first of all I want thanks you for all your help and support.really it’s again an honor for me dealing with you .the thing I was reading about you and all your indicators is really a true things .believe me don’t hostage to buy from him even I’m sure you will be glad having such many indicators and tools from this great man .i bought indicators before but like you never .than man provide me with all things I need to achieve my goal .nit only this with all this he provides you with tips and suggestions and support and help and gifts tools .really I was in shock with such a true offers not only his indicators are perfect but his knowledge is enough to know that this man is doing a great job .believe me try his indicators plus his skills and great information.well from my side a million thanks for all things you provided me with it .a great tool deserves many likes .all my respect to you Sir.wow such a great indicator.500 stars .glad for my purchase

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TrendDecoder Premium
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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Currency Strength Matrix
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4.5 (26)
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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
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Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
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Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
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Trader Tom
141
Trader Tom 2026.02.15 10:51 
 

There's a lot of fluff on this website but Olegs products do exactly what he says they do and assist you in making good trading decisions and he's an all round guy to buy from too who'll help you get the most from his indicators. 5*'s

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.15 12:09
Thank You very much for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am very pleased to know that my trading tools and support have been helpful to you. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
ThankGod Chukwuanugoekpere Chijioke
28
ThankGod Chukwuanugoekpere Chijioke 2025.07.05 06:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.06 10:56
I am very happy to know my product has been helpful to you! Thank You very much for being among my valued customers!:) I wish you great success with your trading and many green pips in your trading accounts!
oceansaid1152
96
oceansaid1152 2025.03.01 13:37 
 

Well first of all I want thanks you for all your help and support.really it’s again an honor for me dealing with you .the thing I was reading about you and all your indicators is really a true things .believe me don’t hostage to buy from him even I’m sure you will be glad having such many indicators and tools from this great man .i bought indicators before but like you never .than man provide me with all things I need to achieve my goal .nit only this with all this he provides you with tips and suggestions and support and help and gifts tools .really I was in shock with such a true offers not only his indicators are perfect but his knowledge is enough to know that this man is doing a great job .believe me try his indicators plus his skills and great information.well from my side a million thanks for all things you provided me with it .a great tool deserves many likes .all my respect to you Sir.wow such a great indicator.500 stars .glad for my purchase

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.03.09 12:48
My dear friend, I deeply appreciate your kind words! I am very glad that you are satisfied with the indicator and my support. It has been a great pleasure for me assisting you. May success always accompany you in trading! And may my indicators always be good helpers for you on the way to your personal trading success!
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