Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint!

This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies.

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