GOLD ZigZag

Gold ZigZag is an arrow based indicator which is actually a BUY/SELL signals tool designed to trade metals and crypto. The indicator was designed specially for the XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But after the recent update you can use the indicator with other pairs too now, though originally the indicator was meant to be used with Gold and Crypto only. The indicator can be used with any time frame but higher time frames like H4 and D1 are recommended.

The indicator is easy to use and does not require special skills or knowledge from the trader. The indicator has only two open parameters - Length and Sensitivity. By working with these two parameters you can adjust the signals according to your personal trading preferences. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!

