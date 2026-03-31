Market Strength Panel is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it should generate the signals for. It can also give you a signal when all the time frames are aligned. The indicator does the market analysis work for you. You receive ready to apply signals. The panel can be used as a standalone system or as a part of your existing trading system.

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