Apollo Binary Options Indicator is a signals indicator for binary options trading. The signal comes at the opening of the current candle and is valid until it closes. The signal is accompanied by an arrow as well as a signal message right on your chart. The recommended option expiration time is one candle. That is, if the chart is H1, then the expiration time will be 1 hour. If the chart is M5, then the option expiration time will be 5 minutes. But in fact, you are free to use the signals as you wish and you are free to follow your own trading rules if you wish.

I recommend using this indicator in conjunction with my other indicator that acts as a filter. I will provide the second indicator to all buyers absolutely free of charge. I will also share with you recommendations on how to use the indicator to achieve the best results. This system is suitable for both binary options traders and forex traders.

Contact me after purchase! I will send you an additional indicator for free! I will also share with you recommendations for trading with this system.



