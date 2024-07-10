NextCandlePredictor No Repaint

NextCandlePredictor Indicator

NextCandlePredictor, a signal indicator with alert that does not repaint, does not change its color, does not move, does not disappear, and has no lag. It will help you identify the direction of the next or upcoming candles in any timeframe. Highly recommended for high volatility markets like New York, London, or even the overlap of both.

Main Features:

Versatility in Timeframes: Provides quick and accurate signals in any timeframe, from M1 to H1 and beyond.

Provides quick and accurate signals in any timeframe, from M1 to H1 and beyond. Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Generates clear buy and sell signals using the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX, ensuring you make the best trading decisions.

Generates clear buy and sell signals using the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX, ensuring you make the best trading decisions. Intuitive Visualization: Signals are displayed directly on the chart with green (buy) and red (sell) arrows, allowing for quick and easy reading.

Signals are displayed directly on the chart with green (buy) and red (sell) arrows, allowing for quick and easy reading. Customizable Settings: Adjust the number of bars analyzed and alert options according to your preferences and trading strategy. Check the suggestion table below based on the TF you wish to use.

Adjust the number of bars analyzed and alert options according to your preferences and trading strategy. Check the suggestion table below based on the TF you wish to use. Instant and Optional Alerts at Candle Close: By default, alerts are issued on the same candle where the ADX conditions are met, ensuring immediacy in the signal. You can also opt to receive alerts at the close of the current candle for further confirmation.

By default, alerts are issued on the same candle where the ADX conditions are met, ensuring immediacy in the signal. You can also opt to receive alerts at the close of the current candle for further confirmation. Fast Performance: Designed to run efficiently, ideal for high-frequency operations and quick decision making.

Designed to run efficiently, ideal for high-frequency operations and quick decision making. No Repainting: Once the signal is issued, it remains fixed on the current candle without moving, changing color, or disappearing.

Once the signal is issued, it remains fixed on the current candle without moving, changing color, or disappearing. No Delays: Signals are generated and displayed in real time, allowing you to act quickly in the market.

How It Works: The NextCandlePredictor indicator analyzes historical price bars using the ADX and its components DI+ and DI-. When the DI+ crosses above the DI- and the trend strength is adequate, a buy signal is generated. Similarly, when the DI- crosses above the DI+ and the trend weakens, a sell signal is generated. These signals are visually represented with arrows on the chart, enabling quick and effective decision-making.

Buy Signal: A green arrow appears on the current candle when the DI+ crosses above the DI- and the trend strength is strong.

A green arrow appears on the current candle when the DI+ crosses above the DI- and the trend strength is strong. Sell Signal: A red arrow appears on the current candle when the DI- crosses above the DI+ and the trend strength is weak.

Usage Strategy: To get the best results with the NextCandlePredictor, follow these steps:

Set Parameters: Adjust the ADX parameters (period) and the number of bars you want to analyze according to your strategy and the timeframe you are using. Here are the recommended parameters: M1: ADXbars = 3, CountBars = 1000

M5: ADXbars = 5, CountBars = 800

M15: ADXbars = 7, CountBars = 600

M30: ADXbars = 10, CountBars = 500

H1: ADXbars = 14, CountBars = 400

H4: ADXbars = 21, CountBars = 300

D1: ADXbars = 28, CountBars = 200 Observe the Signals: Buy and sell signals will appear on the current candle when the conditions are met. Act quickly! Alerts: Use sound and email alerts to ensure you don't miss any important signal. The option for alerts at candle close allows you to confirm the signals if you prefer a more conservative approach.

Advantages:

Precision and Reliability: Designed to minimize false positives and provide high-quality signals.

Designed to minimize false positives and provide high-quality signals. Easy to Use: Intuitive interface that adapts to traders of all levels, from beginners to experts.

Intuitive interface that adapts to traders of all levels, from beginners to experts. Time Saving: Automates the detection of trading opportunities, allowing you to focus on the management and execution of your trades.

Parameters:

ADXbars Description: This parameter defines the period of the ADX (Average Directional Index). A lower value will make the ADX more sensitive to trend changes, generating more signals, while a higher value will make it less sensitive, generating fewer but potentially more reliable signals. Recommendation: Adjust this value according to the timeframe you are trading on. See the table based on the TF.

CountBars Description: This parameter specifies the number of historical bars that the indicator will analyze to generate signals. A higher number of bars provides more extensive analysis but may slow down performance, especially in lower timeframes. Recommendation: Adjust this value according to the timeframe you are trading on. See the table based on the TF.

AlertOn Current Value: true Description: This parameter activates or deactivates sound alerts on the trading platform when a buy or sell signal is generated. Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive sound alerts every time a signal is generated. Set it to false if you prefer not to receive sound alerts.

EmailOn Current Value: false Description: This parameter activates or deactivates the sending of email alerts when a buy or sell signal is generated. Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive email alerts. Make sure you have correctly configured the email settings in your trading platform. Set it to false if you prefer not to receive email alerts.

AlertOnClosedCandle Current Value: false Description: This parameter determines whether alerts should be issued at the close of the current candle or immediately when the ADX conditions are met. Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive alerts at candle close, this can provide greater confirmation of the signal, but it will slow it down, which is not always good, especially if you are scalping. Set it to false if you prefer to receive alerts immediately when the conditions are met (I recommend this default setting), allowing for a quicker response to signals.



For both scalping in smaller timeframes, with quick and clear signals, and trading in larger timeframes from the convenience of your phone receiving an email signal, NextCandlePredictor is a great ally!

Download the Demo version for free and try it before you buy!



