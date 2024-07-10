NextCandlePredictor No Repaint

NextCandlePredictor Indicator

NextCandlePredictor, a signal indicator with alert that does not repaint, does not change its color, does not move, does not disappear, and has no lag. It will help you identify the direction of the next or upcoming candles in any timeframe. Highly recommended for high volatility markets like New York, London, or even the overlap of both.

Main Features:

  • Versatility in Timeframes: Provides quick and accurate signals in any timeframe, from M1 to H1 and beyond.
  • Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Generates clear buy and sell signals using the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX, ensuring you make the best trading decisions.
  • Intuitive Visualization: Signals are displayed directly on the chart with green (buy) and red (sell) arrows, allowing for quick and easy reading.
  • Customizable Settings: Adjust the number of bars analyzed and alert options according to your preferences and trading strategy. Check the suggestion table below based on the TF you wish to use.
  • Instant and Optional Alerts at Candle Close: By default, alerts are issued on the same candle where the ADX conditions are met, ensuring immediacy in the signal. You can also opt to receive alerts at the close of the current candle for further confirmation.
  • Fast Performance: Designed to run efficiently, ideal for high-frequency operations and quick decision making.
  • No Repainting: Once the signal is issued, it remains fixed on the current candle without moving, changing color, or disappearing.
  • No Delays: Signals are generated and displayed in real time, allowing you to act quickly in the market.

How It Works: The NextCandlePredictor indicator analyzes historical price bars using the ADX and its components DI+ and DI-. When the DI+ crosses above the DI- and the trend strength is adequate, a buy signal is generated. Similarly, when the DI- crosses above the DI+ and the trend weakens, a sell signal is generated. These signals are visually represented with arrows on the chart, enabling quick and effective decision-making.

  • Buy Signal: A green arrow appears on the current candle when the DI+ crosses above the DI- and the trend strength is strong.
  • Sell Signal: A red arrow appears on the current candle when the DI- crosses above the DI+ and the trend strength is weak.

Usage Strategy: To get the best results with the NextCandlePredictor, follow these steps:

  1. Set Parameters: Adjust the ADX parameters (period) and the number of bars you want to analyze according to your strategy and the timeframe you are using. Here are the recommended parameters:

    • M1: ADXbars = 3, CountBars = 1000
    • M5: ADXbars = 5, CountBars = 800
    • M15: ADXbars = 7, CountBars = 600
    • M30: ADXbars = 10, CountBars = 500
    • H1: ADXbars = 14, CountBars = 400
    • H4: ADXbars = 21, CountBars = 300
    • D1: ADXbars = 28, CountBars = 200

  2. Observe the Signals: Buy and sell signals will appear on the current candle when the conditions are met. Act quickly!

  3. Alerts: Use sound and email alerts to ensure you don't miss any important signal. The option for alerts at candle close allows you to confirm the signals if you prefer a more conservative approach.

Advantages:

  • Precision and Reliability: Designed to minimize false positives and provide high-quality signals.
  • Easy to Use: Intuitive interface that adapts to traders of all levels, from beginners to experts.
  • Time Saving: Automates the detection of trading opportunities, allowing you to focus on the management and execution of your trades.

Parameters:

  • ADXbars
    • Description: This parameter defines the period of the ADX (Average Directional Index). A lower value will make the ADX more sensitive to trend changes, generating more signals, while a higher value will make it less sensitive, generating fewer but potentially more reliable signals.
    • Recommendation: Adjust this value according to the timeframe you are trading on. See the table based on the TF.
  • CountBars
    • Description: This parameter specifies the number of historical bars that the indicator will analyze to generate signals. A higher number of bars provides more extensive analysis but may slow down performance, especially in lower timeframes.
    • Recommendation: Adjust this value according to the timeframe you are trading on. See the table based on the TF.
  • AlertOn
    • Current Value: true
    • Description: This parameter activates or deactivates sound alerts on the trading platform when a buy or sell signal is generated.
    • Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive sound alerts every time a signal is generated. Set it to false if you prefer not to receive sound alerts.
  • EmailOn
    • Current Value: false
    • Description: This parameter activates or deactivates the sending of email alerts when a buy or sell signal is generated.
    • Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive email alerts. Make sure you have correctly configured the email settings in your trading platform. Set it to false if you prefer not to receive email alerts.
  • AlertOnClosedCandle
    • Current Value: false
    • Description: This parameter determines whether alerts should be issued at the close of the current candle or immediately when the ADX conditions are met.
    • Recommendation: Set it to true if you want to receive alerts at candle close, this can provide greater confirmation of the signal, but it will slow it down, which is not always good, especially if you are scalping. Set it to false if you prefer to receive alerts immediately when the conditions are met (I recommend this default setting), allowing for a quicker response to signals.

For both scalping in smaller timeframes, with quick and clear signals, and trading in larger timeframes from the convenience of your phone receiving an email signal, NextCandlePredictor is a great ally!

Download the Demo version for free and try it before you buy!


Recommended products
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
MFI Flat Detector mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Color Stochastic Enhanced Stochastic Oscillator with Cross Detection and Visual Signal Support Overview Color Stochastic is a customized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator designed for momentum analysis and crossover visualization. The indicator provides color-based signal marking and configurable crossover detection at user-defined overbought and oversold levels. It can be used as part of: Momentum analysis Mean reversion workflows DCA-based strategies Multi-indicator confirmation sys
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
More from author
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
User Guide for Candle Probability Scalper This indicator makes scalping easy and 100% intuitive. Candle Probability Scalper will show you at a glance the strength percentages of buyers and sellers in REAL TIME , and on the current candle. The percentages update with every tick, which means that second by second, you'll know what most buyers and sellers are doing without any delay. This will greatly help you determine or confirm the strength of each side, and therefore where the price might move.
Trade Planner Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Plan every trade before you click, see your real risk, reward and lot size right on the chart. Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence. Trade Planner Pro turns any chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk %, the real money you put on the line, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more gu
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
FREE
Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Switch pairs and timeframes on a single chart, without ever opening another window. Are you tired of switching between multiple charts to monitor different currency pairs and timeframes? The Pairs and TF Changer indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience! Once you have loaded all the indicators for your strategy, add the Pairs and TF Changer to the chart. If necessary, you can then adjust its position, colors, or the number of columns it displays! Key Features: Seaml
FREE
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Watch up to 60 pairs and timeframes on one chart, no more clicking between windows. The "MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" indicator is designed to provide a comprehensive market view quickly, allowing you to monitor up to 60 currency pairs in your preferred time frames on a single chart (multiple mode) or view the pair you are trading on all TFs (simple mode). Main Advantages: Complete Monitoring: Allows real-time monitoring of all desired pairs on a single chart at a glance. Time-
FREE
Real Spread Monitor Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Know your real spread, and know exactly what it costs you on every trade. Know your real spread. Know what it costs you. Real Spread Monitor puts the one number most traders ignore right on your chart: the real bid/ask spread, live, and exactly what it costs you per trade. Scalpers and intraday traders lose money to the spread every single day. This tool shows you when the spread is normal, when it is too wide to trade, and how it behaves hour by hour — so you trade with your eyes o
FREE
ForexInspector Broker X Ray
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Utilities
Forex Inspector Broker X-Ray See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart. ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com. 100% FREE  •  It never trades  •  It
FREE
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Indicators
The "Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" is the only indicator on the market that automatically loads all necessary indicators when dragged onto any chart, without needing any templates or additional indicators. It configures the chart to look exactly like the provided image. This indicator guarantees no repainting and no lag, making it ideal for scalping strategies across all pairs and timeframes (TF). Features Automatic Indicator Loading: Automatically loads all necessary additional indicators
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Indicators
The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is designed to identify and highlight potential buy and sell opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). This indicator helps traders clearly visualize buy and sell zones, as well as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels. Usage Strategy The indicator can be used as follows: Initial Setup : Select the market session and adjust the GMT offset. Market Visualization : Observe the breakout boxes drawn at
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA Key Features: Optimized for GBPUSD on M15 Timeframe : Specifically designed and tested for the GBPUSD pair on a 15-minute chart. Minimum Recommended Account Size : Requires a minimum account balance of $1000 to ensure low drawdowns. Spread Compatibility : Best used with low spread or ECN accounts to maximize profitability. Risk Management : Includes an option to disable the Exponential Lot feature by setting it to 1.0, based on your trading needs. Customizable Parameters : O
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The MTFMA (Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages) indicator uses multiple moving averages (MAs) across different timeframes to provide buy and sell signals (which do not repaint) in a separate window from the main chart. It is versatile and easy to interpret, suitable for both scalping on smaller timeframes and long-term trading on larger timeframes. Why is it Multiframe? The term multiframe refers to the indicator's ability to use and combine data from multiple timeframes. The MTFMA calculates and di
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" indicator is an essential tool for traders looking for a quick and efficient way to assess the overall and specific trends of a currency pair across different timeframes. This indicator allows traders to gain a clear and comprehensive view of market direction at a glance, optimizing decision-making and enhancing the effectiveness of their trading strategies. Main Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: This indicator provides an exhaustive analysis of six different ti
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading. Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4 Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100 Tim
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
I nferno Signals EA is designed to capitalize on significant market movements, operating on the solid M30 timeframe. It is ideal for those looking to start with a small initial investment, beginning with as little as $100 per pair, featuring automatic capital management that includes dynamic lot adjustments and safety levels such as Stop-Loss (SL) With low drawdown and a strategy focused on capturing the best opportunities, Inferno Signals EA aims to maximize returns without compromising the s
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The Last 50 Pips indicator is designed to quickly identify buying and selling opportunities based on recent price behavior. It measures price changes in the last candles to highlight in yellow moments when the price may be changing direction. Buy signal: You should open a BUY position when the indicator changes from RED to YELLOW , suggesting a change from a downtrend to an uptrend. Please refer to the images to see how easy it is. Sell signal: You should open a SELL position when the indicato
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Each day at the start of the market, Flashpoints Breakout will review the pivot, support, and resistance levels using the previous day's data (high, low, and close) to calculate two breakout levels (bullish and bearish). This way, you’ll have the new entry levels ready first thing in the morning, along with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, allowing you to place pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders without additional calculations. With Flashpoints Breakout , each day you can place 1 or
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicators
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Real-time Candle Coloring & Alerts System (No Repaint) ZeroLag TrendCandle is a real-time trend detection tool that applies non-repainting candle coloring based on an advanced Williams Percent Range (WPR) analysis. It highlights trend shifts, momentum changes, and potential reversals through a dynamic color-coded system— allowing traders to instantly understand current market direction with a clean, intuitive chart, as shown in the images. At a glance, you can clearly ide
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Candle Fusion Pro — Pattern Recognition + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter (No Repaint) Detect powerful candlestick formations and confirm their strength with live trend and momentum analysis. Candle Fusion Pro is the ultimate visual tool for traders who rely on price action precision , trend structure, and multi-layered confirmation . Core Features Pattern-Based Entry : Detects over 10+ advanced Japanese patterns , including: Shooting Stars (levels 2, 3, 4) Bullish/Bearish Engulfings Morning/Ev
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ClearView Trend Finder — Can You See How Clear It Is? Have you ever felt like your chart is full of noise? Too many indicators, crossed signals, and lines that only complicate the analysis? ClearView Trend Finder completely eliminates that visual clutter and lets you focus on the only thing that really matters: the clear trend . This system transforms the chart into a clean, precise view that never repaints or changes. Each candle is filtered to show only the dominant market direction. These a
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Liquidity Pool Radar
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Liquidity Pool Radar maps the price levels where stop-losses cluster, flags the moment price sweeps them and snaps back, and tells you whether that sweep landed on an abnormally wide spread. It turns liquidity theory into a clean, real-time tool you can read at a glance. Full user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774413 What makes it different Most liquidity tools stop at drawing levels. Liquidity Pool Radar adds a built-in spread lens: every sweep is checked against the instrument's o
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review