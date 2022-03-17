Apollo Pips

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 20 July 2025
  • Activations: 20

Apollo Pips is an arrow indicator based on a reversal strategy which can be used with various forex pairs. The indicator can work with currencies, metals, indices and crypto.

The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as a part of a trading system. Recommended time frames are H1 and H4.

The indicator sends out an alert only when the signal is confirmed. It means when you see the alert message, you can consider the signal as valid.

The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!


Reviews 9
BEYHUDE
115
BEYHUDE 2025.04.20 22:20 
 

Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.

Carlo MARGARIA
118
Carlo MARGARIA 2024.04.14 17:22 
 

Ciao! Ho comprato alcuni tuoi indicatori. Veramente buoni. Posso avere come bonus Pips Generator? Grazie!

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.06.10 04:43 
 

Great product. Cheers Oleg

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BEYHUDE
115
BEYHUDE 2025.04.20 22:20 
 

Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.23 18:05
I am very grateful to you for your kind words and for sharing your experience with other traders! Thank You very much! I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
Srnec_trading
514
Srnec_trading 2024.12.01 14:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.01 14:28
Thank You very much for choosing my services! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! I wish you great success with your trading!
Carlo MARGARIA
118
Carlo MARGARIA 2024.04.14 17:22 
 

Ciao! Ho comprato alcuni tuoi indicatori. Veramente buoni. Posso avere come bonus Pips Generator? Grazie!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.04.14 17:25
Ti sono molto grato per la tua fiducia e per essere un mio cliente abituale! GRAZIE MILLE!
Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2024.01.04 13:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.01.07 17:46
I am very grateful to you for your trust and being my return customer! THANK YOU VERY MUCH!
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.06.10 04:43 
 

Great product. Cheers Oleg

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.10.26 13:43
Thank you a lot, my friend, for your kind words! I wish you green pips all the way!
RB Traders
283
RB Traders 2022.05.22 09:51 
 

APOLLO Pip A Great Product For H1 Time Frame NO Repaint Arrow Thank You.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.05.22 17:23
Thank you for your review! I wish you great profits!
Gate Chaijira
44
Gate Chaijira 2022.03.29 14:38 
 

Really good tool for traders comes along with really really great support and bonus ....it's worth it!!!!!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.03.29 14:50
Thank you a lot for your feedback! I appreciate this a lot!
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2022.03.24 14:27 
 

excellent arrows and great support from oleg- with many freebies along with it

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.03.24 15:02
Thank you for your feedback! It is always my pleasure assisting you.
Mike_71
155
Mike_71 2022.03.20 02:24 
 

Hello Oleg , I just bought this indicator yesterday and it looks great. Please contact me for more tips and bonuses. Thank you .

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.03.20 12:07
Hello Mike! Thank you for your review. I will contact you asap.
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