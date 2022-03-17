Apollo Pips
- Indicators
-
Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 20
Apollo Pips is an arrow indicator based on a reversal strategy which can be used with various forex pairs. The indicator can work with currencies, metals, indices and crypto.
The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as a part of a trading system. Recommended time frames are H1 and H4.
The indicator sends out an alert only when the signal is confirmed. It means when you see the alert message, you can consider the signal as valid.
The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.
PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!I wish you happy and profitable trading!
Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.