Apollo Pips is an arrow indicator based on a reversal strategy which can be used with various forex pairs. The indicator can work with currencies, metals, indices and crypto.

The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as a part of a trading system. Recommended time frames are H1 and H4.

The indicator sends out an alert only when the signal is confirmed. It means when you see the alert message, you can consider the signal as valid.

The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.



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