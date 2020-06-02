TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR

Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator

It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols

when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2

when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2

the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols

then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 , : 300 for M1 .....)

starting points : numbers of bars for indicators drawn history : 100 ....1000

Alerts when indicator shift from -1 to 1 or from 1 to -1 (to end old positions and enters new opposite positions)







