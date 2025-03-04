Lux Trend

5

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Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system used by real traders worldwide, demonstrating consistent success in the forex market.

Why Lux Trend?

  • Accurate Signals: Buy and sell signals instantly appear at trendline breakouts.

  • No Lag and No Repaint: All signals are generated in real-time and confirmed at the candle close.

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss:  Each signal automatically provides the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, calculated from previous highs or lows.

  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts for buy and sell signals on your terminal, phone and even email.

Lux Trend is compatible with any timeframe and any trading symbol! For optimal performance, it's recommended to use a low-spread ECN broker.

Manual Guide: Click here


Reviews 9
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:39 
 

Good

Atiya Jenkins
28
Atiya Jenkins 2025.08.20 00:10 
 

Amazing indicator!

Khalid Hamdan
1164
Khalid Hamdan 2025.07.17 21:32 
 

Really good indicator

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The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:39 
 

Good

Atiya Jenkins
28
Atiya Jenkins 2025.08.20 00:10 
 

Amazing indicator!

voanhtuan
161
voanhtuan 2025.08.06 16:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.06 16:19
Thank you my friend for your feedback! Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you your BONUS! :)
Khalid Hamdan
1164
Khalid Hamdan 2025.07.17 21:32 
 

Really good indicator

Minh Hải
114
Minh Hải 2025.05.06 05:57 
 

I have been using Lux Trend for only 3 days but found the Lux Trend indicator to be accurate and I have been making profits on trades following the Lux Trend Indicator. Since then I have been trading confidently and setting TP/SL levels according to the indicator. I am considering buying another EA Forex Proton by the same author to automate trading the Lux Trend Indicator.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.21 01:23
Thank you Minh for your incredible feedback with Lux Trend! Happy trading =)
mbionda1
189
mbionda1 2025.04.01 10:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.04.01 15:24
Ciao amico mio, ti ho mandato un messaggio privato, per favore controllalo così possiamo discuterne lì!
JBP555
70
JBP555 2025.03.07 20:36 
 

The Lux Trend Indicator has been a game-changer for my trading, providing clear trend confirmations and automatic stop-loss/take-profit levels that help me manage trades with confidence. Also, the built-in statistics panel gives me real-time market insights, making my entries and exits much more precise.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.10 13:41
What an incredible feedback my friend! I'm very happy to hear that you're enjoying Lux Trend! I wish you all the best with your trading journey =)!!
seniorbro2
344
seniorbro2 2025.03.07 00:49 
 

This is a solid indicator that works particularly well in trending markets and really comes into its own once the market starts to move. Backtesting confirms a high strike rate and low drawdown which gives confidence for a steady income without wild swings. The developer stands behind all his products and provides first class customer service. Highly recommended!

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.07 03:05
I’m truly honored to have you as a valued customer! Thank you so much for your incredible feedback on Lux Trend! Wishing you nothing but success in your trading journey, and know that I’m always here for you whenever you need support.
Chris Jacobs
300
Chris Jacobs 2025.03.05 18:12 
 

For the two days I'm testing the Lux Trend with Forex Proton EA (I strongly SUGGEST to get the FOREX PROTON EA by the same creator of LUX TREND) it's performance is excellent Very accurate and it do have SL and TP for manual trading I'm very impress with the indicator Lux Trend

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.06 01:25
Thank you so much Chris for your feedback! You're easily one of my best customers and I'm very grateful to have you! :D
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