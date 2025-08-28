GEN Core X EA

GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot



Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes



GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid.

Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads.

Key Features

Safe & Stable Strategy : No Martingale, no Grid.

Dual Strategy System : Choose between the stable STRATEGY_LOW mode or the dynamic and adaptive MODE_COREX .

Smart Breakout Entries : Identifies key price levels to open trades with high probability.

Automated Risk Management : Lot size is calculated based on account balance and your defined risk level.

Trailing Stop Protection : Secures profits while minimizing risk when the market moves in your favor.

Activity Filter: Built-in filter ensures the EA only executes breakout signals during the most valid market sessions.

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : H1 (the EA internally manages both M10 and M15 data)

Minimum Capital : $50+

Settings : Switch to MODE_COREX for fully adaptive trading.

Broker Selection : Choose brokers with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage. ECN brokers are preferred.

VPS Usage: For best performance, run GEN Core X on a VPS to ensure 24/7 operation with minimal latency.

Why Choose GEN Core X?

No Dangerous Strategies : Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

Broker Compatibility : Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

Ease of Use: Simply attach it to the chart, select your trading mode, and let the EA do the work.

This EA is ideal for traders looking for a safe and automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and intelligent stop loss/take profit levels.

Start Today

Trade efficiently with GEN Core X! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messages.