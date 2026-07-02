TNG (The Next Generation) Gold





Live Signals: VT Markets and other brokers



1 Bonus EA: Quiet Owl, Gold Ambush or Gold Assault





TNG Gold's scalping algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold. It takes a disciplined, transparent approach - clean entries, bounded risk, and honest execution. Every trade is placed and managed by rule, not by reaction.

Entry. Precision pending stop orders at validated structural price levels - the EA waits, never chases. Every setup must clear a multi-timeframe regime engine, higher-timeframe trend alignment, directional-momentum gating, a live tick volume-surge validator, and a strict spread guard before any order is armed.

Exit. Every trade opens with a pre-defined stop loss and structured TP - no floating targets, no averaging in, no widening losses. A multi-phase progressive trail then secures gains at multiple stages as the trade matures, tightening as the move develops rather than sitting behind price at a single fixed distance. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, no DCA.

Just clean, rule-based execution. Also suitable for FIFO broker accounts.

Tested and tuned exclusively on XAUUSD.

Trade frequency and market conditions

TNG Gold expert advisor is designed for quality over quantity. Expect typical activity of one to three trades per week, not per day. On exceptional days the EA may take more; on quiet days it may take none. Every entry has passed multiple validation layers - no half-confident setups, no averaging in.

During low-range, low-volume conditions or thin holiday sessions, the EA will intentionally stay out of the market and produce zero trades. This is expected and correct behaviour - staying out of unfavourable conditions is part of the edge.

Key features

Works out of the box - attach to XAUUSD M15, set lot size, done. No set files, no tuning required.

No grid. No martingale. No DCA. Disciplined, transparent position management.

Dual Mode. More trades, more gain. Higher Quality trades, better winrate.

Multiple Stop Loss Protections - by trailing stop and hard stop loss. Set your own maximum per-trade stop in points. Caps single-trade loss exactly where you want it.

Multi-broker proven - see our live signals above.

Built-in spread filter - configurable to block entries when spreads spike abnormally.

News and bank holiday filter - bank holiday filter enabled by default. High and medium-impact news events configurable per your preference.

Backtest-able news and bank holiday filter - able to backtest a powerful news and bank holiday filter feature

Optional Prop Firms drawdown safeguard - an opt-in capital-preservation layer especially designed for prop firm accounts. Define a $ or % equity drawdown threshold; if reached, the EA closes all positions and pauses for a configurable cool-off period (or stops entirely, your choice). Off by default - enable only if you want this safety net.

Auto Digits - Self detect 2 or 3 digits

Operating modes

Gunner Mode (default): full-frequency operation. Takes every valid signal.

Sniper Mode: regime-aware filtering for the highest-quality setups. Lower trade frequency, highest selectivity.



Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15

M15 Account type: Hedging or Netting

Hedging or Netting Minimum deposit: $100

$100 Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation



Broker Requirements Consistent, low-slippage fills

Tight spreads that stay tight during trading hours

Fast broker-side execution

Read more about brokers



Disclaimer

Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.





Backtest

Due to TNG Gold's broker requirements, please backtest it on your own broker's demo before purchasing.

Support

Contact the developer through MQL5 messaging for setup assistance and questions. After your purchase, please contact us for The Next Generation Gold user guide.



Fewer trades. Cleaner trades. Capital preserved. Fast Closures.

