TNG Gold

5

TNG (The Next Generation) Gold 

Live Signals: VT Markets and other brokers

1 Bonus EA: Quiet Owl, Gold Ambush or Gold Assault

TNG Gold's scalping algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold. It takes a disciplined, transparent approach - clean entries, bounded risk, and honest execution. Every trade is placed and managed by rule, not by reaction.

Entry. Precision pending stop orders at validated structural price levels - the EA waits, never chases. Every setup must clear a multi-timeframe regime engine, higher-timeframe trend alignment, directional-momentum gating, a live tick volume-surge validator, and a strict spread guard before any order is armed.

Exit. Every trade opens with a pre-defined stop loss and structured TP - no floating targets, no averaging in, no widening losses. A multi-phase progressive trail then secures gains at multiple stages as the trade matures, tightening as the move develops rather than sitting behind price at a single fixed distance. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, no DCA.

Just clean, rule-based execution. Also suitable for FIFO broker accounts.

Tested and tuned exclusively on XAUUSD.

Trade frequency and market conditions

TNG Gold expert advisor is designed for quality over quantity. Expect typical activity of one to three trades per week, not per day. On exceptional days the EA may take more; on quiet days it may take none. Every entry has passed multiple validation layers - no half-confident setups, no averaging in.

During low-range, low-volume conditions or thin holiday sessions, the EA will intentionally stay out of the market and produce zero trades. This is expected and correct behaviour - staying out of unfavourable conditions is part of the edge.

Key features

  • Works out of the box - attach to XAUUSD M15, set lot size, done. No set files, no tuning required.
  • No grid. No martingale. No DCA. Disciplined, transparent position management.
  • Dual Mode. More trades, more gain. Higher Quality trades, better winrate.
  • Multiple Stop Loss Protections - by trailing stop and hard stop loss. Set your own maximum per-trade stop in points. Caps single-trade loss exactly where you want it.
  • Multi-broker proven - see our live signals above.
  • Built-in spread filter - configurable to block entries when spreads spike abnormally.
  • News and bank holiday filter - bank holiday filter enabled by default. High and medium-impact news events configurable per your preference.
  • Backtest-able news and bank holiday filter - able to backtest a powerful news and bank holiday filter feature
  • Optional Prop Firms drawdown safeguard - an opt-in capital-preservation layer especially designed for prop firm accounts. Define a $ or % equity drawdown threshold; if reached, the EA closes all positions and pauses for a configurable cool-off period (or stops entirely, your choice). Off by default - enable only if you want this safety net.
  • Auto Digits - Self detect 2 or 3 digits

Operating modes

Gunner Mode (default): full-frequency operation. Takes every valid signal.

Sniper Mode: regime-aware filtering for the highest-quality setups. Lower trade frequency, highest selectivity.


Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting
  • Minimum deposit: $100 
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation


Broker Requirements

  • Consistent, low-slippage fills
  • Tight spreads that stay tight during trading hours
  • Fast broker-side execution
  • Read more about brokers


Disclaimer

Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.


Backtest

Due to TNG Gold's broker requirements, please backtest it on your own broker's demo before purchasing.

Support

Contact the developer through MQL5 messaging for setup assistance and questions. After your purchase, please contact us for The Next Generation Gold user guide.   


Fewer trades. Cleaner trades. Capital preserved. Fast Closures.

Reviews 5
Priyank Patel
34
Priyank Patel 2026.07.21 04:39 
 

I bought TNG GOLD last week and have been running it on my demo account for the past few days. From what I have seen so far, this strategy is quite different from the typical martingale or grid strategies commonly found in the market, which can carry the risk of rapidly increasing exposure and potentially blowing up an account.

TNG GOLD places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at the beginning of the market session with predefined take-profit and stop-loss levels, making the risk and reward much clearer. Even when there are carry-forward trades along with new trades, the overall exposure appears to remain well controlled. I have rarely seen more than four pending stop orders open in a single day, including both carry-forward and new trades.

The developer is also very responsive and answers questions quickly, which is a big plus. So far, I have made decent profits on my demo account using the capital settings I have chosen. I plan to continue testing the strategy for a longer period before moving to a live account.

Based on my experience so far, I would definitely recommend giving this strategy a try.

kennet13
548
kennet13 2026.07.18 13:51 
 

So far, TNG Gold is working excellently, admittedly, I’ve only been running it for a couple of weeks with far too high risk, but I’ve lowered the risk to a low level now. I’ll update the review once I’ve tested it more.So far, I have a profit of $341. So the EA is already paid for, and I’ve withdrawn what I paid for it.

Say Toon Sebastian Foo
233
Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.17 03:43 
 

Used TNG Gold for a few weeks and I'm genuinely impressed with how it behaves. The main reason I picked it was because it's not a grid or martingale system — every trade has a small hard stop loss and a smart trailing stop, no recovery orders piling up when things go wrong. The entries are patient and selective, sometimes I wait a full day for the first trade to appear but when it does the execution is clean and the trail locks in profit properly. Even after a losing day the EA bounces back within a session or two and equity keeps grinding higher. The developer is very responsive on messages and answered all my broker/setup questions quickly, which made the whole onboarding easy. Solid EA, solid support, and no gimmicks — highly recommended for anyone who wants a set-and-forget XAUUSD EA.

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Priyank Patel
34
Priyank Patel 2026.07.21 04:39 
 

I bought TNG GOLD last week and have been running it on my demo account for the past few days. From what I have seen so far, this strategy is quite different from the typical martingale or grid strategies commonly found in the market, which can carry the risk of rapidly increasing exposure and potentially blowing up an account.

TNG GOLD places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at the beginning of the market session with predefined take-profit and stop-loss levels, making the risk and reward much clearer. Even when there are carry-forward trades along with new trades, the overall exposure appears to remain well controlled. I have rarely seen more than four pending stop orders open in a single day, including both carry-forward and new trades.

The developer is also very responsive and answers questions quickly, which is a big plus. So far, I have made decent profits on my demo account using the capital settings I have chosen. I plan to continue testing the strategy for a longer period before moving to a live account.

Based on my experience so far, I would definitely recommend giving this strategy a try.

kennet13
548
kennet13 2026.07.18 13:51 
 

So far, TNG Gold is working excellently, admittedly, I’ve only been running it for a couple of weeks with far too high risk, but I’ve lowered the risk to a low level now. I’ll update the review once I’ve tested it more.So far, I have a profit of $341. So the EA is already paid for, and I’ve withdrawn what I paid for it.

Say Toon Sebastian Foo
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Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.17 03:43 
 

Used TNG Gold for a few weeks and I'm genuinely impressed with how it behaves. The main reason I picked it was because it's not a grid or martingale system — every trade has a small hard stop loss and a smart trailing stop, no recovery orders piling up when things go wrong. The entries are patient and selective, sometimes I wait a full day for the first trade to appear but when it does the execution is clean and the trail locks in profit properly. Even after a losing day the EA bounces back within a session or two and equity keeps grinding higher. The developer is very responsive on messages and answered all my broker/setup questions quickly, which made the whole onboarding easy. Solid EA, solid support, and no gimmicks — highly recommended for anyone who wants a set-and-forget XAUUSD EA.

AF Z
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AF Z 2026.07.09 14:30 
 

I bought this EA primarily for its trading strategy on pending orders near key struct levels with a HTF input. Looking for accurate and reliable entries. Backtest results are decent and looking forward to running on live for the longer term.

Dilwyn Tng
58690
Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2026.07.13 02:47
Thank you so much for the kind review, @AF Z! 🙏 You've captured exactly what TNG Gold is built around — pending stop orders at validated structural levels, with higher-timeframe context filtering for accuracy. That's the design brief in one sentence. Enjoy the trades! 🚀
Meoww Forex
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Meoww Forex 2026.07.07 13:40 
 

I bought this EA because it fits my trading style perfectly. It is using breakout with fewer entries that are very accurate, the drawdown is very low, and it lets the profits run. I've been using it for a few days now, and so far I haven't had any losing trades. The backtest results are around a 90% win rate, which gave me confidence to buy it. For the price, I think it's a great value compared to other breakout EAs. Definitely worth it.

Dilwyn Tng
58690
Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2026.07.13 02:43
Thank you so much for the kind review, Meoww Forex! 🙏 It's really rewarding to hear TNG Gold fits your style — patient breakout entries with tight risk control, and letting profits run when the move develops. That's exactly the philosophy I built it around. Wishing you continued success and great trading ahead! 🚀
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