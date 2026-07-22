Bypass Generator

3

Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk.

Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss.

The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performance. It was developed and validated on 21 years of historical data then confirmed through real market performance before being made public.

Profitable trades are allowed to grow using a trailing mechanism. The system is strictly limited to one open position at a time. There are no grids, martingale, or lot size averaging, resulting in a linear risk model which remains controlled.

The trading logic is based on a robust technical architecture:

  • Trend Strength and Confirmation: Dynamic trend lines are calculated on multiple timeframes and assigned a strength value. Each strength value is then multiplied by a numerical coefficient based on historical price action before being ranked from strongest to weakest. Trades are only entered upon the identification of a dominant, prevailing trend.
  • Support and Resistance: Historical support and resistance levels are first calculated based on lower timeframes (H1 and M15) at areas where price previously reacted. Each level is then assigned a correlation score [0.0-1.0] based on its perceived strength and overlap with key areas on higher timeframes.
  • Session-Based Volume Filter: Most volume indicators blindly compare volume without considering daily sessions, resulting in the New-York session always being considered a period of high volume. Bypass Generator compares the volume of the current session with the historical volume of the same session, so genuine spikes in volume can be distinguished from normal conditions.
  • Trades are only entered when the trend has been identified with a high confidence score and price has responded to multiple support or resistance areas.

Recommendations:

  • Chart: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Deposit: $200 USD
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent
  • Account Currency: Any currency
  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:2000
    Reviews 7
    tran duc
    116
    tran duc 2026.08.03 10:46 
     

    I have run the EA for 1 week, so far so good, the EA making 100% winrate for the first week.

    tradingbd
    54
    tradingbd 2026.08.01 06:05 
     

    I do not know why everybody giving claim scammer to the maker. So much hates for him. I think he did not deserve it. I already purchased the EA and so far I am satisfied with the performance. Though too much early to give credit to EA. But my first impression about this EA is good.

    Cristian Mari
    221
    Cristian Mari 2026.07.27 07:04 
     

    Ho acquistato Bypass Generator da poco e ho deciso di testarlo subito su conto reale, con un deposito importante su XAUUSD H1.

    Cosa mi piace:

    Niente griglie e niente martingala – un solo trade alla volta, rischio lineare e controllato.

    Ingressi selettivi – non apre operazioni a caso, aspetta le sue conferenze (si vede che i 16 filtri funzionano).

    Trailing stop efficace – lascia crescere i profitti senza chiudere troppo presto.

    Drawdown contenuto – finalmente posso dormire sonni tranquilli!

    Il filtro basato sulle sessioni di trading è una vera svolta: finalmente qualcuno che capisce che il volume di New York non va confrontato con Tokyo o Londra allo stesso modo.

    E vorrei aggiungere un appello allo sviluppatore: spero davvero che Connor Michael Woodson continui a seguire attivamente questo EA, con aggiornamenti periodici e miglioramenti continui. Un sistema con queste basi tecniche, se costantemente supportato e affinato, può davvero diventare un punto di riferimento per XAUUSD. La community ha bisogno di sviluppatori che non abbandonino i propri prodotti dopo il lancio, e questo Bypass Generator ha tutto il potenziale per crescere ancora di più con il giusto supporto nel tempo. Per ora, consigliatissimo a chi cerca stabilità e non vuole giocarsi il conto con sistemi aggressivi. Continuerò a monitorarlo e spero di aggiornare la recensione con risultati ancora migliori!

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    tran duc
    116
    tran duc 2026.08.03 10:46 
     

    I have run the EA for 1 week, so far so good, the EA making 100% winrate for the first week.

    tradingbd
    54
    tradingbd 2026.08.01 06:05 
     

    I do not know why everybody giving claim scammer to the maker. So much hates for him. I think he did not deserve it. I already purchased the EA and so far I am satisfied with the performance. Though too much early to give credit to EA. But my first impression about this EA is good.

    bakenskiy
    128
    bakenskiy 2026.07.31 10:12 
     

    Scammer

    Connor Michael Woodson
    9908
    Reply from developer Connor Michael Woodson 2026.07.31 23:26
    Thanks for the feedback. Let me know if you have any issues with the EA and I can help you.
    Andrew Lee
    2538
    Andrew Lee 2026.07.31 05:42 
     

    When the signal doesn't match multiple live results, there's something up. AVOID

    Connor Michael Woodson
    9908
    Reply from developer Connor Michael Woodson 2026.07.31 23:29
    Thanks for the review.
    baderbader
    1490
    baderbader 2026.07.28 19:05 
     

    you just need to bypass this loser ea totally disappointed

    the live signal from author doesn't met the real live signal from me

    i removed from chart

    Connor Michael Woodson
    9908
    Reply from developer Connor Michael Woodson 2026.08.01 04:40
    Hello, thanks for the feedback!
    Takashi Ohtaku
    522
    Takashi Ohtaku 2026.07.28 08:40 
     

    We still need to keep observing the situation. When I analyzed the memory, a fixed table appeared.

    There are also branches in the MQL_TESTER.

    “Single-position control, virtual stop-loss, and trailing mechanisms are genuinely implemented. However, the analyzed memory contains no evidence of multi-timeframe trend analysis, support and resistance calculations, correlation scoring, session-based volume analysis, or 16 layers of technical validation. At least in the build currently being analyzed, the actual code differs significantly from the product description.”

    However, after testing by changing the volatility of the XAUUSD chart and rearranging the charts, the entry time and direction turned out differently, so I can’t definitively say it’s cheating.

    I’m not sure whether the answer will come on the next one or the one after that, but I’ll wait for the entry.

    The result will determine whether it gets a ★5 or a ★1 rating.

    Cristian Mari
    221
    Cristian Mari 2026.07.27 07:04 
     

    Ho acquistato Bypass Generator da poco e ho deciso di testarlo subito su conto reale, con un deposito importante su XAUUSD H1.

    Cosa mi piace:

    Niente griglie e niente martingala – un solo trade alla volta, rischio lineare e controllato.

    Ingressi selettivi – non apre operazioni a caso, aspetta le sue conferenze (si vede che i 16 filtri funzionano).

    Trailing stop efficace – lascia crescere i profitti senza chiudere troppo presto.

    Drawdown contenuto – finalmente posso dormire sonni tranquilli!

    Il filtro basato sulle sessioni di trading è una vera svolta: finalmente qualcuno che capisce che il volume di New York non va confrontato con Tokyo o Londra allo stesso modo.

    E vorrei aggiungere un appello allo sviluppatore: spero davvero che Connor Michael Woodson continui a seguire attivamente questo EA, con aggiornamenti periodici e miglioramenti continui. Un sistema con queste basi tecniche, se costantemente supportato e affinato, può davvero diventare un punto di riferimento per XAUUSD. La community ha bisogno di sviluppatori che non abbandonino i propri prodotti dopo il lancio, e questo Bypass Generator ha tutto il potenziale per crescere ancora di più con il giusto supporto nel tempo. Per ora, consigliatissimo a chi cerca stabilità e non vuole giocarsi il conto con sistemi aggressivi. Continuerò a monitorarlo e spero di aggiornare la recensione con risultati ancora migliori!

    Reply to review