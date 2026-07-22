Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms.

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This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk.

Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss.

The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performance. It was developed and validated on 21 years of historical data then confirmed through real market performance before being made public.

Profitable trades are allowed to grow using a trailing mechanism. The system is strictly limited to one open position at a time. There are no grids, martingale, or lot size averaging, resulting in a linear risk model which remains controlled.

The trading logic is based on a robust technical architecture:

Trend Strength and Confirmation: Dynamic trend lines are calculated on multiple timeframes and assigned a strength value. Each strength value is then multiplied by a numerical coefficient based on historical price action before being ranked from strongest to weakest. Trades are only entered upon the identification of a dominant, prevailing trend.

Support and Resistance: Historical support and resistance levels are first calculated based on lower timeframes (H1 and M15) at areas where price previously reacted. Each level is then assigned a correlation score [0.0-1.0] based on its perceived strength and overlap with key areas on higher timeframes.

Session-Based Volume Filter: Most volume indicators blindly compare volume without considering daily sessions, resulting in the New-York session always being considered a period of high volume. Bypass Generator compares the volume of the current session with the historical volume of the same session, so genuine spikes in volume can be distinguished from normal conditions.



Trades are only entered when the trend has been identified with a high confidence score and price has responded to multiple support or resistance areas.



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