Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5

Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold

Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.

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- Disciplined Risk & No Grid/Martingale

Every single order executed by Neural Sentinel is protected by a strict, predefined hard Stop Loss. The system explicitly rejects dangerous money management methods like Grid, Martingale, or averaging. It focuses entirely on capital preservation and day-by-day risk control, making it fully compatible with strict Prop Firm challenges (like FTMO, FundedNext, etc.) that require tight drawdown limits.





- Pure Plug-and-Play Setup

Designed for professional performance with ultimate simplicity. You don't need to spend hours tweaking convoluted parameters or running endless optimizations.

Optimized Out-of-the-Box: Run the system on its native settings.

Select Your Risk & Go: Simply choose your preferred automated risk level (Low, Medium, High, or Very High) and deploy. The EA handles the rest by calculating the lot sizes dynamically based on your account balance.

Main Specifications

-Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

-Recommended Timeframe: H1.

-Minimum Deposit: $300.

-Account Type: Hedging or Netting fully compatible.

Core Architecture & Multi-Filter Logic

Unlike basic scalping bots that trade blindly, Neural Sentinel uses a strict institutional-grade 4-layer validation process before entering any trade:

-Macro Trend Filter (H4): Utilizes 4-hour timeframe to ensure we only trade in the direction of the dominant market force.

-Trend Strength Filter (H1): filter on the 1-hour chart to guarantee we only trade during periods of high-probability active momentum, ignoring flat/ranging markets.

-Anti-Reversal Filter (M15): filter to ensure we never buy the absolute top or sell the absolute bottom.

-Dynamic Volatility Filter: filter to automatically stop trading during extremely high-impact news spikes or flat, illiquid sessions.

-Historical Blacklist Engine: Includes a hardcoded seasonal calendar of historically dangerous market days (e.g., specific dates of extreme volatility or bank holidays), automatically disabling trading during these periods.

-Hard Daily Stop Loss Ingestion: If a position hits its Stop Loss, the EA stops trading for the rest of the day to prevent revenge-trading and protect your capital.





Operation Recommendations

VPS Usage: A stable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended to ensure continuous 24/7 operation and low-latency execution.

Broker Conditions: For optimal performance, a raw spread or ECN account with tight spreads on Gold and fast execution is recommended.

Prior Testing: It is always recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first to understand its logic and performance characteristics before using real funds.

Disclaimer & Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange and commodities (such as Gold) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or use this automated software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results; we recommend trying the EA on a demo account first. Backtest results are theoretical and do not guarantee future profits. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. The author accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred through the use of this Expert Advisor.

This automated system is an institutional-grade Intraday Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) AI - logic. Unlike a dangerous Martingale or high-risk Grid system, Price Action and structural Breakout patterns.

​While many traders look for a basic Night Scalper or aggressive Scalping bots that suffer from high spreads, this algorithm is designed for robust daytime operations. It includes an advanced Trade Manager with a Stealth mode feature to protect your orders directly on the chart, ensuring a Low Drawdown profile. This disciplined approach to risk management makes it the perfect tool for Prop Firm / propfirm challenges (such as FTMO or other Funding programs) that require strict capital protection and Drawdown control.

​The core logic EA is built on advanced mathematical models, offering a modern alternative to traditional AI, Neural networks, ONNX modules, or speculative Quantum algorithms, delivering stable and verified trading performance