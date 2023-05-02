Daytrade Pro Algo MT5

4.18

Launch Promo:

  • Limited number of copies available at current price
  • Final price: 990$
  • NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts)
Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here

LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810

JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here

Set Files


Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs:

  • It is broker independent
  • It is spread independent
  • It shows very stable backtestests using real variable spread tests with ease, on MT4,MT5, TDS2, and on multiple brokers
  • Hundreds of different settings all give profitable results in testing (but ofcourse I selected the best ones!)
  • Very robust system -> settings are interchangeable, so running EURUSD with settings from USDJPY will still be profitable.  
  • Runs already on 13 pairs: EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDJPY;AUDUSD;XAUUSD;GBPJPY;USDCAD;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURAUD;NZDUSD;AUDJPY;CHFJPY;


This EA trades price action around major daily support and resistance levels.  Price tends to be "sucked" into these highs and lows, and thus there are profits to be made at those zones.

This algorithm uses a SL and TP on each trade, and also uses a trailing stoploss to maximize profitable trades, and minimize the losing trades.  

It will trade about 10 trades per week.  


How to run the EA:

Simply open a EURUSD Daily chart, enable the "OneChartSetup" in the parameters and set your lotsize.

I recommend using the "Max Risk Per Pair" for Lotsize Calculation Method.

For low risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 3

For Medium risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 7

For High Risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 15


How to backtest the EA:

Run on EURUSD Daily, and enable the "OneChartSetup" in the parameters.

Use "1minute OHLC" for tickquality.  The EA doesn't need "every tick" to get reliable backtest results, because of the nature of how the EA manages trades.

Ofcourse you can check yourself to see that the difference with "every tick" is minimal.


Recommended minimum balance: 400$


Parameter overview:

ShowInfoPanel: enable the infopanel on the chart
Adjustment of infopanel size: for high-resolution screens you can increase the size of the infopanel here
update infopanel during testing: recommended to disable for faster backtesting
UseOneChartSetup: enable running all pairs from a single chart
OneChartSetup -> pairs to run: set all the pairs you want to run
Use Virtual Expiration: enable if your broker doesn't allow expiration date on pending orders
Magicnumber
comment for trades: the comment to be used on your trades
Lotsize Calculation method: choose either fixed lotsize (startlots) or automatic lotsize (using lotsizeStep)
Startlots: the manual fixed lotsize you want to run
LotsizeStep: the stepsize for lotsize increments (so LotsizeStep=500 means 0.01lots for each 500$ in the account)
Use Equity instead of Balance: which to use for lotsize calculations
OnlyUp: this will prevent lotsize decreasing after losses (for faster recovery)


    I just had to add this text as well after seeing a strange trend occur amongst sellers on MQL5.  Here is a fair insight:

    This EA does not use ChatGPT, neural networks that mimic the human brain, AI from Mars Space Shuttle, or anything else of the many fake descriptions sellers are putting on their EA's product page. 

    Be smart, don't fall for the holy grail traps.  There are no such things.

    Trading bots don't make profits in straight lines either.  So backtests without losses are manipulated 100%.

    I develop real trading strategies, which will make a loss as well during some periods.  I'm honest about what I develop and sell, and I am not trying to trick you.


    Reviews 14
    Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix
    357
    Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix 2025.11.30 10:30 
     

    DayTrade Pro is another excellent EA from Wim. I’ve been using it together with several of his other systems, and the performance has been consistently strong. The EA trades with discipline, low drawdown, and a solid long-term edge, especially when combined with Wim’s other strategies. One thing that really stands out is Wim himself: he is one of the very few honest and transparent developers on MQL5. He regularly updates his products, improves them over time, and provides exceptional support, even with a large user base. I fully trust his work, and DayTrade Pro is a perfect example of what a well-designed, sustainable EA should look like. Highly recommended for traders who want long-term, stable results.

    bi mo
    417
    bi mo 2025.05.17 02:21 
     

    Very diversified strategy in one EA, spread your risk using multiple pairs and steady profits. And one of the very few developers with signals matching 99% live results, no manipulations, no adding funds to trick buyers into a thinking is a low drawdown EA or removing the signal every time the EA blow the account.

    EShiN
    449
    EShiN 2025.03.20 07:29 
     

    The most honest author, the highest quality, and the most reliable service. It can be said that this EA is the most stable one among all the EAs here that use a normal trading system—without exception. Almost all of the top 10 in this market are scams: Manipulating backtests to create misleading performance. Tampering with signal results or using an improper broker to erase losing trades.

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    Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix
    357
    Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix 2025.11.30 10:30 
     

    DayTrade Pro is another excellent EA from Wim. I’ve been using it together with several of his other systems, and the performance has been consistently strong. The EA trades with discipline, low drawdown, and a solid long-term edge, especially when combined with Wim’s other strategies. One thing that really stands out is Wim himself: he is one of the very few honest and transparent developers on MQL5. He regularly updates his products, improves them over time, and provides exceptional support, even with a large user base. I fully trust his work, and DayTrade Pro is a perfect example of what a well-designed, sustainable EA should look like. Highly recommended for traders who want long-term, stable results.

    bi mo
    417
    bi mo 2025.05.17 02:21 
     

    Very diversified strategy in one EA, spread your risk using multiple pairs and steady profits. And one of the very few developers with signals matching 99% live results, no manipulations, no adding funds to trick buyers into a thinking is a low drawdown EA or removing the signal every time the EA blow the account.

    EShiN
    449
    EShiN 2025.03.20 07:29 
     

    The most honest author, the highest quality, and the most reliable service. It can be said that this EA is the most stable one among all the EAs here that use a normal trading system—without exception. Almost all of the top 10 in this market are scams: Manipulating backtests to create misleading performance. Tampering with signal results or using an improper broker to erase losing trades.

    David Anthony Waddington
    872
    David Anthony Waddington 2024.03.26 12:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dominic
    384
    Dominic 2024.03.08 18:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Profalgo Limited
    94490
    Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.03.08 18:14
    Thx again mate!
    Summ Top
    1802
    Summ Top 2024.02.04 14:39 
     

    Highly recommend this EA! Wim is very good developer! Don’t see what some months have a minus, in one year you will be in plus. The review same as on GTP EA, because they have a similar strategy.

    kukulcan94
    526
    kukulcan94 2024.02.02 16:18 
     

    Bad EA, bad person.This EA is a scam and will only lead to huge losses. I once joined the author's group and was kicked out by him just because I made a few criticisms about his EA. But the fact is the fact, this EA cannot guarantee profit.

    Profalgo Limited
    94490
    Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.10.09 13:53
    no EA can guarantee profits... you are in the wrong website if you want guaranteed profits. Daytrade Pro is doing great though... And you don't make "criticisms", you make personal attacks
    Gravity Tool
    421
    Gravity Tool 2023.12.11 19:24 
     

    This EA is amazing. I can highly recommend it. Of course it has some drawbacks from time to time, but in the long term great. Many parameters to adjust strategy but also easy to handle and to understand. Also, Wim is very supportive, he replies very promt to all questions, and he answers them very competent. Overall absolutely great. If this EA would have a parameter "Risk per Trade" as e.g. the Gold Trade Pro EA I would give 6 stars. :)

    Wei Lun Lim
    341
    Wei Lun Lim 2023.10.08 07:53 
     

    Author has been extremely quick to respond and backtest so far looks very good, it is also diversified with a focus on good risk management and good risk reward. Will update the review again once im live for a few more weeks. But so far, very recommended!

    Ck.
    1046
    Ck. 2023.10.01 17:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Wolfgang Zaunschirm
    1394
    Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.07.15 13:53 
     

    In letzter Zeit entwickelt sich Daytrade Pro sehr gut. Letzte Woche waren aussergewöhnliche Gewinne dabei. Wim ist echter Profi, antwortet schnell und kompetent und hilft bei allem. Es gehört zwar nicht hierher, aber ich bin mit den anderen Produkten, die ich von Wim gekauft habe (Gecko, Luna, RedHawk, Starlight, Apex, Advanced Scalper) auch sehr zufrieden. Wer starken Nervenkitzel sucht, ist hier falsch (ausser Apex), aber stetige, stabile Langzeitgewinne sind auch etwas Wunderbares. Vielen Dank und schöne Trades. Wolfgang

    14.9.2023: Ein wunderbarer EA; Wim, wirklich super Ergebnisse am Live Account!!

    Victor Minaev
    2798
    Victor Minaev 2023.07.06 15:17 
     

    Советник показывает отличные результаты, как в тесте, так и на реальном счете.

    GOEXPERT
    1461
    GOEXPERT 2023.06.09 20:08 
     

    The Ea has a good performence in long therm

    Martin Rasmussen
    209
    Martin Rasmussen 2023.06.06 22:43 
     

    In simulation it is amazing. Live it has been consistant so far ( 1 month) with small wins and bigger losses to form a downwards trendline. Not what I expected, but then again I saw it in many other experts advisors. If it starts to perform better, then I will be back (with a better grade), but for now I am out.

    Profalgo Limited
    94490
    Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.06.06 14:36
    I would like to review your review. Live results are great so far: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810?source=Site+Signals+My Update 06/2024: Tried to contact the user. no reply. I don't think he's on MQL5 anymore. This is a clear example of people who have no clue about trading and give a negative review after a few losses... Shame, because the EA has been going up ever since his review. Take time to learn about trading. don't believe trading can be only wins. Don't judge an EA by a few losses
    Reply to review