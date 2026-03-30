Pass or Breakeven (POBE) — Prop Firm Challenge EA

One thing POBE users consistently report: the fear of a failed challenge is gone. With prop firms that set a lower target than their max drawdown — such as FTMO, FundedNext, and FundingPips — failing Phase 1 can leave the broker account recovering more than the original setup cost, net positive. Failing Phase 2 recovers even further above that. Every outcome — pass or fail — is calculated before a single trade is placed.

The Phase 2 effect is where this becomes particularly compelling. With FTMO, FundedNext, and FundingPips, when Phase 2 hits the max drawdown limit with POBE running, the broker account has accumulated enough to cover the total setup cost across both phases — with a surplus remaining. The challenge fee is not lost. Both are covered — and the trader walks away with more capital ( ne t positive ) than they entered with.



Other prop firm EAs improve your odds of passing. They cannot change what happens when you fail. With POBE, that distinction does not matter. Passing is the best outcome. Failing is still a favourable one.



2026-07-22: Price of POBE increases in steps when there are purchases, this is to limit number of buyers. Current price is $398.





Overview

POBE runs on two MT5 terminals simultaneously — one on a prop firm challenge account and one on a personal broker account. Every trade opened on the prop firm side is automatically mirrored in the opposite direction on the broker side at a calculated lot ratio. When the prop firm account loses, the broker account gains a proportional amount. When the prop firm account wins, the broker account loses a proportional amount.

The result is that every possible challenge outcome produces a defined, calculable financial result rather than a binary win or loss. The on-chart lifecycle map display shows the calculated outcome for each possible ending before the challenge begins.

This EA does not use a grid, martingale, or any averaging strategy. It does not predict market direction. It hedges the challenge structure itself.



The Three Outcomes

Based on observed challenge cycles, the three terminal outcomes have distributed as follows:



Prop firms whose allowed drawdown is as large as the pass target — for example: FTMO

Approximately 25% of observed challenges ended with the funded payout outcome — passing all phases and net positive. See Funded, Funded,

Approximately 50% of observed challenges ended near gross breakeven — failing Phase 1 or failing the Funded phase. See Stage 1, Funded

Approximately 25% of observed challenges ended with a net positive result — passing Phase 1 but failing Phase. See Stage 2





Prop firms whose allowed drawdown is larger than the pass target — for example: Funded Next (Stellar 2-Step)

Approximately 16.7% of observed challenges ended near gross breakeven — failing Phase 1 or failing the Funded phase.

Approximately 66% of observed challenges ended with a net positive result — passing Phase 1 but failing Phase 2.

Approximately 16.7% of observed challenges ended with the funded payout outcome — passing all phases and net positive.





These figures are based on observed challenge cycles and are not a guarantee of future results. Actual results vary by trader, strategy, and market conditions.





Unique Features

Precise hedging lot positioning

Operates in fully automatic, semi-automatic or manual mode



Controlled randomisation of trades, eliminating the possibility of two POBE instances placing the exact same trades

Built-in broker account simulator with slippage, spread and commission

4 trades opening methods with randomisation options

Randomisation in time to open trade

Prevent orpant broker trades open



Manage trade minimal number of days

Optional Close all trades at end of the day, with controlled randomisation

Works with Prop firm to broker, prop firm to prop firm and broker to broker



Hit target within as little as 2 days per step with proprietary algo*

Open trades for external indicator (coming soon)



Before You Start

Download the free trial demo, run the built-in backtest simulator (Timeframe D1) to evaluate whether the EA is suitable for your chosen account size and challenge cost before committing to any live challenge. The on-chart display shows the viability rating and all required figures for your configuration.



Live Testing

Full lifecycle result slides and live testing details of 100k FTMO 2-Step are available in the product reference page.



Requirements

Two MT5 terminals running simultaneously on the same machine or VPS

One prop firm challenge account

One separate live broker account, same currency denomination as the prop firm account, funded to at least the Broker Equity Needed figure shown in the lifecycle map display

to at least the figure shown in the lifecycle map display Broker account leverage of 1:200 minimum, 1:500 recommended

Both accounts must be able to trade the same symbol

Designed for two-phase prop firm challenges only



Support

Setting Guide and User Guide are provided after purchase. Please contact me via the product comments section or MQL5 private messaging to request them.

For full lifecycle details, live test results, notes, and disclaimers, see the product reference page.



Send me questions before your purchase, if you need clarification.





Disclaimers

Results shown are based on observed live challenge cycles and ideal-case calculations. Actual outcomes vary due to spread, slippage, execution differences between terminals, and market conditions. This EA does not predict market direction or guarantee any specific result. Users are responsible for verifying compliance with their prop firm's rules before use. Trading involves risk of loss.



Two-terminal hedge EA for two-phase prop firm challenges. Opposing positions on a broker account produce a calculated result across all four possible lifecycle outcomes.





* May take longer in some market conditions.