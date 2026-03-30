POBE Prop Firm
- Experts
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Dilwyn Tng✈️My Telegram: @P5EAfx
🌸中文的朋友，萊： silane
🍊中文的朋友，微信： silane32
I sell my products in MQL5.com only. I do not have affilate helping me to sell my products.
If someone offer you my product in telegram/whatsapp/chats/social media, that is NOT me.
- Version: 1.535
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Pass or Breakeven (POBE) — Prop Firm Challenge EA
One thing POBE users consistently report: the fear of a failed challenge is gone. With prop firms that set a lower target than their max drawdown — such as FTMO, FundedNext, and FundingPips — failing Phase 1 can leave the broker account recovering more than the original setup cost, net positive. Failing Phase 2 recovers even further above that. Every outcome — pass or fail — is calculated before a single trade is placed.The Phase 2 effect is where this becomes particularly compelling. With FTMO, FundedNext, and FundingPips, when Phase 2 hits the max drawdown limit with POBE running, the broker account has accumulated enough to cover the total setup cost across both phases — with a surplus remaining. The challenge fee is not lost. Both are covered — and the trader walks away with more capital (net positive) than they entered with.
Other prop firm EAs improve your odds of passing. They cannot change what happens when you fail. With POBE, that distinction does not matter. Passing is the best outcome. Failing is still a favourable one.
2026-07-22: Price of POBE increases in steps when there are purchases, this is to limit number of buyers. Current price is $398.
Overview
POBE runs on two MT5 terminals simultaneously — one on a prop firm challenge account and one on a personal broker account. Every trade opened on the prop firm side is automatically mirrored in the opposite direction on the broker side at a calculated lot ratio. When the prop firm account loses, the broker account gains a proportional amount. When the prop firm account wins, the broker account loses a proportional amount.
The result is that every possible challenge outcome produces a defined, calculable financial result rather than a binary win or loss. The on-chart lifecycle map display shows the calculated outcome for each possible ending before the challenge begins.
This EA does not use a grid, martingale, or any averaging strategy. It does not predict market direction. It hedges the challenge structure itself.
The Three Outcomes
Based on observed challenge cycles, the three terminal outcomes have distributed as follows:
Prop firms whose allowed drawdown is as large as the pass target — for example: FTMO
- Approximately 25% of observed challenges ended with the funded payout outcome — passing all phases and net positive. See Funded, Funded,
- Approximately 50% of observed challenges ended near gross breakeven — failing Phase 1 or failing the Funded phase. See Stage 1, Funded
- Approximately 25% of observed challenges ended with a net positive result — passing Phase 1 but failing Phase. See Stage 2
Prop firms whose allowed drawdown is larger than the pass target — for example: Funded Next (Stellar 2-Step)
- Approximately 16.7% of observed challenges ended near gross breakeven — failing Phase 1 or failing the Funded phase.
- Approximately 66% of observed challenges ended with a net positive result — passing Phase 1 but failing Phase 2.
- Approximately 16.7% of observed challenges ended with the funded payout outcome — passing all phases and net positive.
These figures are based on observed challenge cycles and are not a guarantee of future results. Actual results vary by trader, strategy, and market conditions.
Unique Features
- Precise hedging lot positioning
- Operates in fully automatic, semi-automatic or manual mode
- Controlled randomisation of trades, eliminating the possibility of two POBE instances placing the exact same trades
- Built-in broker account simulator with slippage, spread and commission
- 4 trades opening methods with randomisation options
- Randomisation in time to open trade
- Prevent orpant broker trades open
- Manage trade minimal number of days
- Optional Close all trades at end of the day, with controlled randomisation
- Works with Prop firm to broker, prop firm to prop firm and broker to broker
- Hit target within as little as 2 days per step with proprietary algo*
- Open trades for external indicator (coming soon)
Before You Start
Download the free trial demo, run the built-in backtest simulator (Timeframe D1) to evaluate whether the EA is suitable for your chosen account size and challenge cost before committing to any live challenge. The on-chart display shows the viability rating and all required figures for your configuration.
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Check POBE with the built-in simulator
Live Testing
Full lifecycle result slides and live testing details of 100k FTMO 2-Step are available in the product reference page.
Requirements
- Two MT5 terminals running simultaneously on the same machine or VPS
- One prop firm challenge account
- One separate live broker account, same currency denomination as the prop firm account, funded to at least the Broker Equity Needed figure shown in the lifecycle map display
- Broker account leverage of 1:200 minimum, 1:500 recommended
- Both accounts must be able to trade the same symbol
- Designed for two-phase prop firm challenges only
Support
Setting Guide and User Guide are provided after purchase. Please contact me via the product comments section or MQL5 private messaging to request them.
For full lifecycle details, live test results, notes, and disclaimers, see the product reference page.
Send me questions before your purchase, if you need clarification.
DisclaimersResults shown are based on observed live challenge cycles and ideal-case calculations. Actual outcomes vary due to spread, slippage, execution differences between terminals, and market conditions. This EA does not predict market direction or guarantee any specific result. Users are responsible for verifying compliance with their prop firm's rules before use. Trading involves risk of loss.
Two-terminal hedge EA for two-phase prop firm challenges. Opposing positions on a broker account produce a calculated result across all four possible lifecycle outcomes.
* May take longer in some market conditions.
This EA introduces a unique way for either passing prop firm challenges or breaking even with a broker so you have money to buy another challenge should incase the challenge fails. With some prop firm, users make money when they fail the challenge, not just breakeven. For a prop firm like Funded Next and FundingPips, one can make profit even if they fail the challenges.