ZenQ AI EA — Intelligent Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5

ZenQ AI EA is a next-generation automated trading system designed to combine intelligent market execution, advanced analytics, professional risk management, and AI-powered technologies within a single ecosystem.

The system is designed to operate automatically using its own internal trading logic. In most cases, no complex configuration is required. Simply install the EA, select your preferred risk level, and allow the system to manage trading according to its built-in algorithm.

LIVE SIGNAL Verified live trading results can be monitored through the public signal below: The live signal allows you to observe how the system performs under real market conditions using actual market data and execution. Please note that results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, leverage, account type, and market environment.

LIMITED DISTRIBUTION

ZenQ AI EA is distributed in limited quantities.

The number of available licenses may be reduced over time to maintain exclusivity and preserve the overall trading environment for existing users.

IMPORTANT AFTER PURCHASE

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message through the MQL5 platform so that I can provide:

• Detailed installation guide

• Recommended settings

• Risk management recommendations

• Additional usage instructions

• Latest updates and important information

Before purchasing, please make sure that your MQL5 profile settings allow private messages.

Many users have message restrictions enabled in their profile settings. After purchase, they send a message, but I am physically unable to reply because their profile blocks incoming communications.

Please verify your profile settings in advance to ensure smooth support and communication.

FULLY AUTOMATED TRADING

ZenQ was developed for traders who value simplicity and automation.

Unlike many Expert Advisors that require constant optimization and endless parameter adjustments, ZenQ uses an integrated trading model that is ready to operate immediately after installation.

The user only needs to select an appropriate risk level.

The rest is handled automatically by the system.

KEY FEATURES

• Fully automated trading logic

• OpenAI-powered AI integration

• Professional control center inside MetaTrader 5

• Advanced position management tools

• Integrated Risk Guardian protection system

• Real-time analytics and performance monitoring

• Built-in AI assistant

• Trade planning and strategy modules

• Professional risk controls

• Modern institutional-style interface

• One-click trade management

• Advanced account monitoring

PROFESSIONAL TRADING ENVIRONMENT

ZenQ provides a complete operational workspace directly inside MetaTrader 5.

The system includes:

• Automated trading engine

• Position management center

• Market information dashboard

• Interactive chart module

• AI assistant console

• Analytics center

• Trade planner

• Strategy builder

• Activity monitoring system

• Quick-access management panel

Every component is designed to help traders maintain full visibility and control over their trading environment.

INTEGRATED RISK GUARDIAN

Risk management is one of the core foundations of ZenQ.

The system continuously monitors:

• Daily profit and loss

• Maximum daily loss limits

• Account drawdown

• Margin utilization

• Open position exposure

• Trading activity status

• Account health metrics

The Risk Guardian helps traders maintain discipline and protect capital during changing market conditions.

ADVANCED ANALYTICS CENTER

ZenQ includes a comprehensive analytics suite directly integrated into MetaTrader 5.

Available tools include:

• Correlation Matrix

• Exposure Analysis

• Profit & Loss Heatmap

• Risk Calculator

• Session Analytics

• Equity Curve Monitoring

• Trade Planner

• Strategy Builder

• Economic News Monitoring

• System Diagnostics

• Trade Replay

• Performance Analytics

These tools provide deeper insight into both market conditions and account performance.

OPENAI-POWERED AI ASSISTANT

ZenQ includes an integrated AI assistant capable of providing market information, account statistics, risk analysis, trading context, and workflow support directly within the trading platform.

The assistant enhances the overall trading experience while maintaining full user control.

Through OpenAI integration, traders gain access to an additional layer of information processing and decision-support functionality directly inside MetaTrader 5.

DESIGNED FOR SERIOUS TRADERS

ZenQ was built for traders who want a complete automated trading solution without sacrificing transparency, analytics, or professional-level control.

It combines automated execution, advanced monitoring, risk management, and AI-enhanced functionality inside a single intelligent trading environment.

Install ZenQ, choose your risk level, and allow the system to work according to its designed trading logic.

DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of investments can rise as well as fall, and losses may exceed deposits depending on leverage and market conditions.

ZenQ AI EA is a software tool designed to assist with automated trading decisions and execution. No guarantees of profit, income, account growth, or future performance are provided or implied.

Past performance, backtests, signal statistics, screenshots, and historical results should not be considered a guarantee of future outcomes.

Trading results may vary significantly between brokers due to differences in spreads, commissions, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, account type, leverage, and market conditions.

Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, account management, and risk exposure. It is strongly recommended to start with conservative risk settings and ensure that the software is fully understood before increasing exposure.