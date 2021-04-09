RoundLock EA MT5

Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market .

Risk control through position locking,

Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market,

Flexible behavior settings depending on limits,

Suitable for flat and trend phases, optimizing the result in each situation,

Automation of averaging strategy and grid approach with protection mechanism.

MT4 Version -> HERE / Troubleshooting -> HERE

The advisor opens two oppositely directed orders. When one of them is closed in profit, two orders are reopened, the volume of orders increases depending on the volume of the Multiplier_Volume multiplier and the number of orders opened by the advisor. In each new open pair, orders are opened with an equal volume, locking each other. Opening of pairs continues until the number of orders of the same type reaches the number Limit_for_orders, then the advisor will only increase the grid, excluding locking.

The advisor opens a pair of oppositely directed orders (buy/sell), thereby fixing the position and controlling volatility.

Each new pair opens only after one of the orders of the previous pair is closed by Take Profit.

Thus, the distance between order groups is adjusted automatically - due to take profit.

Smart extension mechanics:

With each new opening of pairs, the volume of orders increases depending on the specified MultiplierVolume and the number of previously opened positions.

All pairs of orders are symmetrical in volume, which allows for effective hedging of risks.

Opening of new locking pairs continues until the set limit is reached - Limit_for_Locked_Groups.

After reaching the limit, the advisor switches to the one-way build-up mode, completely abandoning new locks and continuing trading in the specified direction.

Limit_for_Locked_Groups - the maximum number of orders of the same type for opening orders in multi-directional groups,

_Lots_ - Volume of the first transaction in a group of orders in lots,

_ Multiplier _ - Batch multiplier for each subsequent order,

TakeProfit_in_points - the size of the take profit, expressed in points,

_Magic_ - Magic number for identifying advisor orders,

Spread_limit_in_points - The maximum spread allowed to open an order. When measured in points,

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders,

Step_between_average_orders_in_points - Step of the order grid in points,

Font_size_in_panels - Changes the font size in the panel,

Comments_for_orders - Comments on orders opened by the advisor,

New_Cycle — Allow opening new orders after closing,

Short_Trades - Allow sales,

Long_Trades - Allow purchases,

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum number of orders of the same type allowed in a basket.