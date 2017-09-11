PairsTrading MT5

The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back.

Working timeframe: M30





Input parameters

MagicNumber - identification number for the EA.

- identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set.

- comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size.

- lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used).

- automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe.

- working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency.

- correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse - currency #2 with a reverse correlation to the current.

- currency #2 with a reverse correlation to the current. Symbol #2 lot - lot of currency #2, automatic if a zero value is set.

- lot of currency #2, automatic if a zero value is set. TradeType - drop-down list for selecting the trade direction: +Sell/Buy | -Buy/Sell - standard, for pairs with direct correlation. +Sell/Sell | -Buy/Buy - pairs with inverse correlation require this or the next value. +Buy/Buy | -Sell/Sell - pairs with inverse correlation require this or the previous value.

- drop-down list for selecting the trade direction: Min Correlation - minimum divergence for opening orders, in the range of 0.1 - 0.5.

- minimum divergence for opening orders, in the range of 0.1 - 0.5. MA Period (corr) - number of candles to calculate the average correlation

- number of candles to calculate the average correlation MA Level (corr) - How many times does the correlation have to be higher than the average to search for a signal

- How many times does the correlation have to be higher than the average to search for a signal Open signal shift - offset of the signal to open. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc.

- offset of the signal to open. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc. Close signal shift - offset of the signal to close. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc.

- offset of the signal to close. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc. Min dist reopen (pips) - step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal.

- step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal. Max spread - the maximum spread for opening new orders.

- the maximum spread for opening new orders. Hour start - hour to start searching for the entry signals.

- hour to start searching for the entry signals. Minute start - minute to start searching for the entry signals.

- minute to start searching for the entry signals. Hour end - hour to stop searching for the entry signals.

- hour to stop searching for the entry signals. Minute end - minute to stop searching for the entry signals.

- minute to stop searching for the entry signals. Close only in profit ($/lot) - profit value, at which closing orders is allowed.

- profit value, at which closing orders is allowed. Exit minutes - time for closing a trade, in case there were no other signals to close.

- time for closing a trade, in case there were no other signals to close. Profit time exit ($/lot) - profit value, at which closing orders by time is allowed.

- profit value, at which closing orders by time is allowed. Trail start ($/lot) - the number of points to start the trailing stop by equity.

- the number of points to start the trailing stop by equity. Trail stop ($/lot) - trailing distance.

- trailing distance. Stop loss ($/lot) - stop loss in currency.

- stop loss in currency. Take profit ($/lot) - take profit in currency.

The value of parameters specified with ($/lot) are multiplied by the lot, so as not to change them as the lot size increases. Thus, if a parameter value is 1000 and lot is 0.1, position will be closed upon reaching a profit of >= $10.

The EA should be attached to one currency only, there is no need to attach the EA to the currency specified in Symbol #2.