GoldStorm

GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD)

After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility.

How Does GoldStorm Work?

GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs:

  1. Pyramiding Positions – If the market moves in a favorable direction, the algorithm dynamically increases exposure, securing each new position with a trailing stop.

  2. Immediate Stop Loss Protection – If the market moves unfavorably, the position is quickly closed using a very tight stop loss, minimizing losses.

Entry levels and protection are automatically calculated based on market volatility analysis. The algorithm takes into account candle dynamics across multiple timeframes, allowing it to precisely determine the optimal placement of orders.

Basic Requirements and Recommendations

  • Main Instrument: XAU/USD (optimization possible for other assets)

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:30

  • Optimal Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended VPS Usage – for ensuring minimal order execution delays

  • Risk Level Adjustment – from very low to extremely high, depending on the user’s preferences

  • Option to Set a Fixed Lot Size – users can choose between a progressive risk curve or a fixed position size

  • Backtest M1OHLC for fast test or EveryTick

  • Tested live at the Ic Markets broker with a positive result

Why "GoldStorm"?

The name reflects how the algorithm operates – the EA waits for the right market conditions and then triggers a rapid series of orders during times of increased price activity. The stronger the price movement, the more aggressive the algorithm’s response.

Key Features of GoldStorm:

  1. Strategy Based on Volatility and Price Momentum

    • The EA only opens positions during high volatility periods

    • It uses precise pending orders, activated by the price movement range

    • Upon activation, it dynamically increases the number of positions in the direction of the trend

    • Uses a trailing stop to maximize profits

  2. Advanced Risk Management System

    • Every position is secured with a stop loss and take profit

    • Ability to personalize the risk level

    • Smart Antigrid system for controlling exposure and managing open positions

    • Option to set a fixed lot size or use a progressive risk curve

  3. Optimization for Various Financial Instruments

    • Default optimized for trading XAU/USD

    • Can be customized for other instruments (e.g., EUR/USD, EUR/GBP)

    • Recommended to use brokers with low latency and high order execution quality

  4. Advanced Strategy Testing and Optimization

    • Best results on the M15 timeframe

    • Full customization of settings for advanced users

    • Recommended strategy testing on ticks for the most accurate results

  5. Technical Requirements

    • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

    • Optimal VPS for best performance

    • Low Ping to Broker’s Server ensuring quick order execution

GoldStorm History

GoldStorm was developed as a result of years of research into market mechanisms and the testing of advanced algorithms that utilize price volatility. The goal was to create a tool that:

  • Intelligently uses price momentum

  • Reacts dynamically to sudden market changes

  • Analyzes macroeconomic data in real time

After the first version of the algorithm was created, testing began on demo accounts with various brokers. Through multiple optimizations, a stable and predictable EA was developed that reacts dynamically to changing market conditions.

Why Use GoldStorm?

Real-time Response to Market Volatility – The EA analyzes price changes and reacts quickly
Advanced Algorithm Tailored to Market Conditions – It doesn’t open random positions, but seeks key entry moments
Complete Risk Control – Each position is secured with a stop loss, and parameters can be tailored to your strategy
Optimization for XAU/USD – EA is designed specifically for gold trading, but it can be adapted for other instruments
Modern MQL5 Technology – High performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform
Option for Fixed Lot Size – Choose between dynamic risk management or a fixed position size

Summary

GoldStorm is the result of years of research and precise testing. Intelligent position management, a dynamic approach to trade execution, and advanced risk control mechanisms make it a valuable tool for traders seeking an effective strategy based on market volatility.

By utilizing modern technologies, GoldStorm fully harnesses the potential of the gold market, allowing traders to explore advanced algorithmic strategies.





Recommended products
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Open lock MT5
Sergey Likho
5 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and overso
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
Solution
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (2)
Experts
Solution is a neural network system trained on quant data, using complex methods such as hedges, average systems, automatic adjustment to market volatility and automatic hedging of positions in the event of unexpected market data (news). you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( Default is MEDIUM ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ). Symbol AUDCAD Min deposit 300 USD or more M
Universum Mt5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals) After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.). Technical Requirements Minimum Deposit: $100 Leverage: 1:30 or high Timeframe : M15 Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets,
Madness EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (1)
Experts
Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame . You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).   The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest
Open Neuron
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Open neuron is Neural Network System for the AUDCAD symbol, if you want to use this EA right away, just run it on AUDCAD  D1 TimeFrame with default settings and that's it. Deep Machine Learning and Quant Data were used to train EA. you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the "Progression Balance" tab, the lower your risk ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( co
AI Quant
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
This is a promotional price and will be increased soon . AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame .( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs ) You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management . ( Default is MEDIUM ) The EA au
Nebuchadnezzar MT5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Nebuchadnezzar - Algorithmic Intelligence at the Service of Traders After years of research, testing, and the implementation of advanced probabilistic methods and game theory, Nebuchadnezzar was created – an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that redefines the approach to algorithmic trading. Its strategy is based on a unique combination of Raymond Cloud , Bollinger Bands , and probabilistic mathematical models such as Kelly's Criterion . Thanks to this, Nebuchadnezzar can dynami
Gold BooM EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Gold Boom – Professional Gold Trading Explosion (XAU/USD) Gold Boom is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) built using MQL5, specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It leverages a professional pending order system based on High-Frequency Trading (HFT) techniques, similar to those used by top institutional trading firms.   Key Information: Main symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Minimum deposit: $200 Minimum leverage: 1:30 Recommended timeframe: M15 Optimal broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review