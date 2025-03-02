FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5

a momentum robot built to capture strong moves with discipline and clarity

it trades only when the market prints a true force candle

dominant body controlled opposite wick objective reading and firm execution

no fluff no external dependencies no martingale no grid

WHY FORCE CANDLE PRO STANDS OUT

it looks for the moment when price energy concentrates in one strong candle

when that happens probability of continuation tends to increase

the robot measures body strength relative to atr evaluates body to range quality and checks if the opposite wick is under control

you can also enable confirmation by breakout of recent high or low

result clean entries with context focused on catching the leg of the move

WHO IT IS FOR

traders who want clear entries and less noise

those who prefer a light practical ea with no external libraries

those who want quick setup with stop loss and take profit in points

anyone seeking consistent execution with simple risk control

WHAT MAKES THIS EA DIFFERENT

one decision per bar to avoid over trading inside the candle

option to keep only one position per symbol and per magic number

smart lot with automatic adjustment to free margin the ea always tries the largest lot allowed by your account without breaking margin rules

respect for the symbol stop level with automatic adjustment of stop loss and take profit to avoid rejections

no dll no webrequest no tricks everything transparent in the log

simple and robust architecture ideal for testing and for daily use

HOW THE ROBOT THINKS

waits for bar close

measures the candle body and compares it with the chosen atr

checks the body to range ratio to ensure signal quality

checks the opposite wick to avoid messy candles

if breakout is enabled it requires the close to surpass the recent high or low within the chosen window

if all conditions are met it sends a market order with stop loss and take profit in points respecting symbol limits and your free margin

MAIN INPUTS IN PLAIN LANGUAGE

magic unique identifier per instance to separate trades

lot fixed desired lot the ea reduces it automatically if margin does not allow the requested size

slippage points maximum allowed price deviation for market execution

one position per symbol when enabled it keeps only one position per symbol and magic

minimum bars for start minimum bars on the chart before the robot begins

atr period base period to measure volatility

body atr mult minimum body strength in multiples of atr example values between one point zero and one point five to hunt for truly strong candles

min body to range minimum candle quality body divided by total range the higher the value the more filled the candle

max wick ratio maximum opposite wick as a fraction of the body moderate values help filter candles with rejection

require breakout and breakout period confirmation by breakout of recent high or low within the selected window

sl points and tp points stops and targets in points zero disables tune according to the scale of your instrument

TESTER MODE WITH PROTECTION AGAINST NO TRADE TESTS

the ea includes an exclusive failsafe for the strategy tester

if many bars go by with no signal it may force a single trade with relaxed thresholds always respecting account margin in the test

this feature works only in the tester it does not change live trading logic it is useful to quickly check execution and setup integrity during optimizations

SUGGESTED INITIAL SETTINGS

forex and indices

use body atr mult between one point zero and one point two

min body to range between fifty five and sixty five percent

max wick ratio between thirty and forty percent

require breakout with a window between twenty and thirty candles

stop loss and take profit around one and two times the atr respectively

gold and crypto

use body atr mult between one point two and one point five

min body to range between sixty and seventy percent

max wick ratio between twenty five and thirty five percent

breakout window between thirty and forty candles

stop loss near one atr and take profit between two and three atr to target longer legs

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES

start from five minute up to one hour

match stop loss and take profit to the point scale of your symbol

remember that each instrument has its own specifications point tick stop level and minimum lot adapt values to your contract

GOOD PRACTICES

one symbol per chart to keep instances organized

unique magic number for each chart and instrument

test on a demo account before going live

avoid trading during high impact news if your risk plan does not account for extra volatility

review stop loss and take profit periodically as market conditions change

WHAT YOU GET

the force candle pro mt5 ea ready to use

suggested presets for conservative and for directional profiles

support by messages on the mql five portal for configuration questions

WHY IT SELLS

because it speaks the language of traders who want clarity

it does not promise miracles it does not use gimmicks it does not stack grid orders it does not double lot after losses

it enters when price shows real energy and exits by the stop loss and take profit you defined

this reduces noise and helps you focus on execution and risk

STEP BY STEP TO PUT IT ON THE CHART

open the chart of the desired symbol

set the timeframe

drag the ea to the chart

set lot fixed stop loss and take profit

adjust body atr mult min body to range max wick ratio

if you prefer enable require breakout and choose the breakout period

confirm and let the robot work bar by bar

RELEVANT TECHNICAL DETAILS

volume calculation that respects symbol minimum maximum and step

free margin check before sending the order

automatic stop loss and take profit adjustment to respect the symbol stop level

price and volume normalization according to instrument digits

clear logging for audit and troubleshooting

WHEN THIS EA CAN HELP YOU

on directional days with wide filled candles

on breakouts that confirm continuation

on instruments with good liquidity and a defined trend

WHEN TO BE CAUTIOUS

in long consolidations with many wicks

around news events with erratic volatility

on symbols with variable spread and frequent widening plan stop loss and take profit with buffer

STRATEGY IN ONE SENTENCE

patiently wait for the force candle and enter with defined risk and objective target

TRANSPARENCY GUARANTEE

no dll

no webrequest

no martingale

no grid

one decision per bar

option for only one position per symbol and per magic

FINAL MESSAGE

if you want a momentum ea with criteria and simplicity force candle pro mt5 was built for you

it combines clear rules robust execution and objective inputs so you can test calibrate and execute a disciplined force candle approach

start on demo tune it to your instrument and then move to live with responsibility

buy now and put a force reading robot to work for you

RISK WARNING

trading in financial markets involves risk

past results do not guarantee future results

use risk management compatible with your profile

test on a demo account before using it on a real account