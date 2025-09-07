SGear

SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion

SGear is a fully automated Expert Advisor that strictly follows the higher-level market rhythm.
The focus is on stable movements – without getting distracted by short-term counter-reactions or impulsive market behavior.
The strategy relies on clear, logically structured setups and deliberately avoids speculative trades during unclear phases.

The rulebook is compact and easy to understand. Entry and exit follow fixed criteria that are clearly defined for each market phase.
Trades are only executed when specific conditions are met – ensuring structure, clarity, and reducing the risk of unnecessary trades.
A key component of SGear is the signal quality control. The algorithm only filters setups that occur in stable, trend-driven market phases.
Unclear structures or volatile sideways phases are automatically skipped. This keeps the focus on moments with real potential.

Why No Artificial Intelligence?

We thoroughly tested whether AI could be meaningfully integrated into the trading approach. But despite all expectations, the results were disappointing:
Most AI models are too imprecise, react overly sensitively to market noise, and make decisions that are not viable in a long-term, real market environment.
That’s why we deliberately decided against using AI. SGear does not follow a black-box logic, but is based on clear, transparent rules.
The advantage: Every setup is understandable and can be evaluated without relying on obscure systems.


Risk Management by Design

Each trade is secured with a fixed stop-loss and a defined take-profit. Risk is always controlled, regardless of market conditions.
At the same time, a dynamic mechanism manages profitable positions to fully capture strong moves – without closing too early.
SGear is not designed for hectic day trading or maximizing trade volume.
Its core is efficiency: fewer, but well-positioned trades that fit cleanly into the market.
This makes the system attractive to traders who don't want to be glued to the screen all day.


Why SGear Pays Off – At a Glance
Criterion SGear Many other EAs / AI systems
Trading Direction
 Always in line with the main trend Often trades without clear trend reference
Signal Quality
 Strict filters, fewer but cleaner setups High frequency, often noisy signals
Transparency
 Clear rules, fully understandable logic Black-box decisions without explanation
Artificial Intelligence
 No AI – deliberately excluded Often unpredictable and unclear AI logic
Risk Management
 Fixed SL & TP + dynamic profit securing Often over-optimized or too rigid
Over-Optimization
 Avoids curve-fitting entirely Heavy optimization based on past data
Number of Trades
 Selective, focused trades Often many trades – with little real advantage
Adaptability to Market Phases
 Recognizes sideways phases and pauses Often trades blindly – even in noisy markets
Long-Term Stability
 Focused on sustainable growth Short-term success, often unstable long-term
Suitable for Working Traders Yes – runs independently and quietly Often high maintenance and monitoring required
The EA works on XAUUSD and can be used with any broker. Prop firm accounts are welcome. The timeframe is M30, and you can get started with as little as $50.

Why SGear Pays Off in Practice
  • Less is more: SGear doesn’t trade constantly – only when the market provides clean signals. This protects capital and avoids overtrading.
  • No obscure AI decisions: You always know why a trade was opened. That builds trust – especially when trading with real capital.
  • Realistic performance instead of hype: Many systems shine in backtests but fail live. SGear is designed to perform in real markets – with real volatility.
  • Low maintenance: With its trend-based logic and clear trading plan, SGear is ideal for traders who don’t want to interfere manually every day.
  • No AI hype: The market has shown that AI is not yet mature enough for serious trading. SGear relies on clear logic – not on hope.
cerwann
208
cerwann 2025.11.18 05:20 
 

Hello. I have been using SGEAR for 2 months. 7 trades only, but all in Profit, with IC Market. Will install the new version now and see if the number of trades increase.

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.11.18 11:01
Thank you for your review.
I’m glad to hear all trades have been profitable so far. I am sure the new version delivers even better activity and performance for you.
ASS21
311
ASS21 2025.11.16 09:02 
 

Great product so far. In the last weeks only wins.

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.11.18 11:00
Thank you for your review.
I’m pleased to hear the recent performance has been strong. It’s great to know the EA is delivering good results for you.
neHko83
53
neHko83 2025.11.03 22:42 
 

Another product that looks great in backtesting but fails completely in real trading. I regret the purchase and would like a refund. Please be careful before buying.

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.11.18 10:59
Thank you for your feedback. I’m sorry to hear about your initial experience, but after the latest update everything is working flawlessly.
If you need help with the correct setup or have any questions, I’m here to support you.
maakufx
254
maakufx 2025.10.17 18:28 
 

better performance after the update

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.10.19 16:59
Thank you for your feedback. I truly appreciate that you took the time to share your experience. I’ve already reached out to you to offer my help, but unfortunately, I haven’t received any reply yet.
Without your cooperation or insight into your settings, it’s very difficult for me to identify what went wrong or provide effective support. Please get back to me, I’m more than willing to assist you and make sure everything works as intended.
Markus Peter Hohmann
1406
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.09.26 17:02 
 

Today, SGear successfully completed its first trade. I'm thrilled. The developer was very responsive and supportive with my first question after my tests. I'm happy to give it 5 stars. I'm glad I purchased the EA and highly recommend it. Happy trading, MPH

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.09.26 17:32
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback!
I’m very happy to hear that SGear completed its first trade successfully and that you’re satisfied with the support. Your trust and recommendation mean a lot. Wishing you continued success and many profitable trades ahead!
Eugen T
537
Eugen T 2025.09.12 08:55 
 

Great EA! First week positive results, trades are rare, but accurate.

Update: Another week 100% win.

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.09.12 09:15
Thank you so much for your feedback. I'm pleased that you're satisfied with the initial results.
irisyak
512
irisyak 2025.09.11 21:02 
 

C'est le seul robot sur lequel je suis arrivé à régler le DD! Il faut le signaler. De plus avec un DD max de 1.5% et un risk de 2, on obtient de bons résultats, moins de 10% par mois mais plus de 5%! Pour un compte Prop Firm, c'est plutôt bon! Le broker utilisé: IC Markets!

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.09.11 21:38
Merci pour votre retour. Je suis ravi que les paramètres intégrés vous plaisent.
3hoshino
32
3hoshino 2025.09.11 17:30 
 

皆さん、こんにちは。 このEAで最初のトレードがすでに実行され、EAの価格を上回る利益をすぐに出すことができました。 素晴らしいスタートだと思います。

Olesia Kusmenko
576
Reply from developer Olesia Kusmenko 2025.09.11 17:44
本当にありがとうございます。とてもご親切に感謝いたします。
100ドル以下でこのEAを手に入れられた幸運な方のお一人ですね。:p
Reply to review