SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion

SGear is a fully automated Expert Advisor that strictly follows the higher-level market rhythm.

The focus is on stable movements – without getting distracted by short-term counter-reactions or impulsive market behavior.

The strategy relies on clear, logically structured setups and deliberately avoids speculative trades during unclear phases.

The rulebook is compact and easy to understand. Entry and exit follow fixed criteria that are clearly defined for each market phase.

Trades are only executed when specific conditions are met – ensuring structure, clarity, and reducing the risk of unnecessary trades.

A key component of SGear is the signal quality control. The algorithm only filters setups that occur in stable, trend-driven market phases.

Unclear structures or volatile sideways phases are automatically skipped. This keeps the focus on moments with real potential.

We thoroughly tested whether AI could be meaningfully integrated into the trading approach. But despite all expectations, the results were disappointing:

Most AI models are too imprecise, react overly sensitively to market noise, and make decisions that are not viable in a long-term, real market environment.

That’s why we deliberately decided against using AI. SGear does not follow a black-box logic, but is based on clear, transparent rules.

The advantage: Every setup is understandable and can be evaluated without relying on obscure systems.

Each trade is secured with a fixed stop-loss and a defined take-profit. Risk is always controlled, regardless of market conditions.

At the same time, a dynamic mechanism manages profitable positions to fully capture strong moves – without closing too early.

SGear is not designed for hectic day trading or maximizing trade volume.

Its core is efficiency: fewer, but well-positioned trades that fit cleanly into the market.

This makes the system attractive to traders who don't want to be glued to the screen all day.

Criterion SGear Many other EAs / AI systems Trading Direction

Always in line with the main trend Often trades without clear trend reference Signal Quality

Strict filters, fewer but cleaner setups High frequency, often noisy signals Transparency

Clear rules, fully understandable logic Black-box decisions without explanation Artificial Intelligence

No AI – deliberately excluded Often unpredictable and unclear AI logic Risk Management

Fixed SL & TP + dynamic profit securing Often over-optimized or too rigid Over-Optimization

Avoids curve-fitting entirely Heavy optimization based on past data Number of Trades

Selective, focused trades Often many trades – with little real advantage Adaptability to Market Phases

Recognizes sideways phases and pauses Often trades blindly – even in noisy markets Long-Term Stability

Focused on sustainable growth Short-term success, often unstable long-term Suitable for Working Traders Yes – runs independently and quietly Often high maintenance and monitoring required

Less is more: SGear doesn’t trade constantly – only when the market provides clean signals. This protects capital and avoids overtrading.

No obscure AI decisions: You always know why a trade was opened. That builds trust – especially when trading with real capital.

Realistic performance instead of hype: Many systems shine in backtests but fail live. SGear is designed to perform in real markets – with real volatility.

Low maintenance: With its trend-based logic and clear trading plan, SGear is ideal for traders who don’t want to interfere manually every day.

No AI hype: The market has shown that AI is not yet mature enough for serious trading. SGear relies on clear logic – not on hope.

The EA works on XAUUSD and can be used with any broker. Prop firm accounts are welcome. The timeframe is M30, and you can get started with as little as $50.