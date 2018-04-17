Open lock MT5

The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown.

To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately.

The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders.

Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here

The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account.





Methods used by the EA

Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the load on deposit

Averaging orders are opened with a small lot so as not to load the deposit.

Profit of these orders is used to partially close the losing position.

Recommendations on setting up and using Open Lock are described in the blog





Settings

Language - interface language of the control panel

- interface language of the control panel Magic Number - unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs

- unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs Trading mode - trading mode

- trading mode Opening and closing orders - open and close orders in normal mode

- open and close orders in normal mode

Only closing orders (Another advisors will open orders) - the EA will only close and lock (if enabled) positions. Orders must be opened by another EA. The EA will work only with the orders that have been opened with the magic number of the Open Lock EA

- the EA will only close and lock (if enabled) positions. Orders must be opened by another EA. The EA will work only with the orders that have been opened with the magic number of the Open Lock EA Maximal lot in average ord (0-not used) - the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order. If 0, the lot size is not limited

- the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order. If 0, the lot size is not limited Maximal number average ord in one direction (0-not used) - the maximum number of averaging orders in one direction

- the maximum number of averaging orders in one direction Maximal step (0-not used) - the maximum step (in pips) that can be set between averaging orders. If 0, the step is not limited. This parameter is only used if the dynamic step is enabled

- the maximum step (in pips) that can be set between averaging orders. If 0, the step is not limited. This parameter is only used if the dynamic step is enabled Start work - when to start working

- when to start working At startup - right after starting

- right after starting

By drawdown level - after reaching the drawdown level

- after reaching the drawdown level Drawdown in currency - drawdown value in the deposit currency (it must be specified in case 'By drawdown level' is selected)

- drawdown value in the (it must be specified in case 'By drawdown level' is selected) Stop another advisors - stop the operation of other experts in the terminal (works only when the drawdown level is reached)

- stop the operation of other experts in the terminal (works only when the drawdown level is reached) Not use - disable this feature

- disable this feature

Close chart with same symbol (for single currency advisor's) - close charts of the current symbol. Charts of other symbols will not be closed

- close charts of the current symbol. Charts of other symbols will not be closed

Close all other charts (for multicurrency advisor's) - close other charts to disable the operation of other experts

- close other charts to disable the operation of other experts Action when the risk limit is reached - actions for critically low level of free margin (action is activated 30 seconds after the drawdown is reached)

- actions for critically low level of free margin Nothing



Locking all positions and stop



Сlose all position and stop

Equity level in currency - equity level, below which the actions from the previous parameter are triggered (if 0, not used)

- equity level, below which the actions from the previous parameter are triggered (if 0, not used) Equity level in percent - drawdown percentage. If higher than 0, and Action when the risk limit is reached - None, the drawdown value will be displayed on the control panel

- drawdown percentage. If higher than 0, and - None, the drawdown value will be displayed on the control panel Time to open orders - time when opening averaging orders is allowed

- time when opening averaging orders is allowed All time



Schedule for opening average ord(24H) - allowed time interval

- allowed time interval From - time to start trading if scheduled trading is selected (can take values from 0 to 23)

- time to start trading if scheduled trading is selected (can take values from 0 to 23) To - time to stop trading if scheduled trading is selected (can take values from 0 to 23)

- time to stop trading if scheduled trading is selected (can take values from 0 to 23) Settings - how to set the EA parameters

- how to set the EA parameters Use control panel



Use expert inputs - parameters must be set in the EA inputs. This mode should be used when working with VPS by MetaQuotes

- parameters must be set in the EA inputs. This mode should be used when working with VPS by MetaQuotes Locking - enable locking losing positions

- enable locking losing positions New lot - lot size for the first position

- lot size for the first position Dinamic lot - enable the lot multiplier. If this parameter is enabled, the lot size of the new deal will be multiplied by the coefficient

- enable the lot multiplier. If this parameter is enabled, the lot size of the new deal will be multiplied by the coefficient Lot multiplier size - lot multiplier

- lot multiplier Step - step for opening new orders

- step for opening new orders Dinamic step - enable the step multiplier

- enable the step multiplier Step multiplier size - step multiplier

- step multiplier Direction - trading direction for the EA

- trading direction for the EA UP/DOWN - the EA will open both buy and sell deals

- the EA will open both buy and sell deals

UP - the EA will only buy

- the EA will only buy

DOWN - the EA will only sell

- the EA will only sell Close orders - orders fro the EA to work with

- orders fro the EA to work with All unprofitable orders - all losing orders

- all losing orders

One order - order with the ticket specified below

Order ticket if set "One order" - order ticket, if the "One Order" mode is selected above

- order ticket, if the "One Order" mode is selected above Close lot - lot of the losing deal to close

- lot of the losing deal to close Close profit - profit to be gained form closing a part of the losing order





Testing

When you start the Expert Advisor, it opens a deal and then tries to close it with a profit.

To open additional market orders, you can use buttons on the control panel.