RenkoMaStoch

The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals:

a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up;

a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom;

Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency.

Buy and sell signals appear on the chart as corresponding arrows, as well as are displayed as a pop-up alert, in an e-mail and push notifications.





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