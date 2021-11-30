ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX.

In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple.

ADX Pointer works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. ADX Pointer works in chart window, so you don't need ADX indicator in additional separate window to recognize extreme conditions, which often leads to trend reversals or retracements. Remember to be always careful when important political and macro-economic messages are published, when price oscillates around important support and resistance levels, pivots or round numbers and obviously always pay special attention to price action.

Remember, no one except yourself is responsible for any investment decision made by you. You are responsible for your own investment research and investment decisions.

Good luck!