CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mp
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is excellent for Momentum trading into the trend direction.
- It is great to take Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone into the direction of main trend.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line.
- CCI oscillator measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.