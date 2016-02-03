Harmonic Butterfly
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 24 August 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns.
Parameters
- zzDepth, zzDev, zzBack - ZigZag parameters
- factorAB_min, factorAB_max - minimum and maximum ratio of AB and AX levels (see the screenshot)
- factorBC_min, factorBC_max - minimum and maximum ratio of BС and AB levels (see the screenshot)
- factorCD_min, factorCD_max - minimum and maximum ratio of CD and BC (see the screenshot)
- factorAD_min, factorAD_max - minimum and maximum ratio of AD and AX (see the screenshot)
- bearColor - bearish pattern color
- bullColor - bullish pattern color
- CountBars - limit the amount of bars to be processed by the indicator (reduces the initial download time)
- UseAlert - enable pop-up messages
- UseNotification - enable push notifications
- UseMail - enable email notifications
- CustomEventBuy,CustomEventSell - chart events
Sample to use signals in EA:
void OnTick() { double x; x = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Harmonic-Butterfly",0,1); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE) goBuy(); x = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Harmonic-Butterfly",2,1); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE) goSell(); } void goBuy() { // function for open BUY } void goSell() { // function for open SELL }
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+100: goBuy(); break; case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+101: goSell(); break; } } void goBuy() { // function for open BUY } void goSell() { // function for open SELL }
User didn't leave any comment to the rating