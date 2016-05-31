Mini Dashboard

4.5
The indicator displays information about: 
  1. the name of the currency pair and timeframe.
  2. current price bid.
  3. time before the close of the candle.
  4. the current difference between the ask and bid (spread).

Trading volume stats can also be displayed.


Displayed data

  1. Name, account number, and account currency.
  2. A deposit in the account currency.
  3. Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance.
  4. Current profit and its percentage.
  5. Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit.
  6. Profit/loss on transactions and the percentage of the deposit.

The indicator is easily customizable to satisfy traders' needs. Display angle, the display color, size, and font type can be selected.


Inputs

  • Show Stat Info - show statistical information
  • Set Color Symbol - symbol color
  • Set Color Price - color price
  • Set Color Spread - color spread
  • Set Color Time - time before the closure of the color bar
  • Set Color Statistic - statistics display color
  • Font Size - font size
  • Font Type - font type
  • What Main Corner? - corner the basic information is displayed at
  • What Corner of Time and Spread - corner the spread and time are displayed at
Reviews 2
Konstantin Grebenshikov
1775
Konstantin Grebenshikov 2016.06.14 11:09 
 

После обновления до версии 1.5 панелька стала четко и быстро работать в отличии от первоначальной версии. Автор учел все недочёты в своей работе и стало гораздо лучше. Панель сама по себе компактная и выводиться информация вся нужная в правильных местах монитора. Хочется пожелать добавление информации по открытым ордерам финансового инструмента на котором этот индикатор стоит. Это было бы очень хорошо например для советников и в ручной торговля такая информация тоже нужна.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Информационная панель, которая выставляет уровни покупки продажи и цели для профита на текущий день. Уровни рисуются согласно движению валюты за вчерашний день. Панель вмещает в себя информацию о валютной паре, тенденции на рынке, время до закрытия бара, управление капиталом, рекомендуемый лот, профит в пунктах, а также уровни для покупки и продажи инструмента. Для заключения сделок использовать только отложенные ордера на пробой. Входные параметры Lots - установить текущий лот Risk - риск в про
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На рисунке ниже показан принцип работы индикатора. Это поиск паттерна Price Action. Свечная модель состоит из двух показателей доминирования быков или медведей. В построении сигнала также участвуют тиковые объемы и объемная дельта. Индикатор ищет возможные развороты на участке, длина которого задается в параметрах Calculation High/Low По умолчанию параметр задан, как 50 баров. Входные параметры Calculation High/low - определение high/low по количеству баров
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This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Download EA for this indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089 Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert. Graphically displays the entr
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Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag . The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals. When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period. When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal. Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal. The indicator settings are simple. By defaul
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Indicators
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Indicators
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
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Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 07:34 
 

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Konstantin Grebenshikov
1775
Konstantin Grebenshikov 2016.06.14 11:09 
 

После обновления до версии 1.5 панелька стала четко и быстро работать в отличии от первоначальной версии. Автор учел все недочёты в своей работе и стало гораздо лучше. Панель сама по себе компактная и выводиться информация вся нужная в правильных местах монитора. Хочется пожелать добавление информации по открытым ордерам финансового инструмента на котором этот индикатор стоит. Это было бы очень хорошо например для советников и в ручной торговля такая информация тоже нужна.

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