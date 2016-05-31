Mini Dashboard
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 April 2023
- the name of the currency pair and timeframe.
- current price bid.
- time before the close of the candle.
- the current difference between the ask and bid (spread).
Trading volume stats can also be displayed.
Displayed data
- Name, account number, and account currency.
- A deposit in the account currency.
- Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance.
- Current profit and its percentage.
- Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit.
- Profit/loss on transactions and the percentage of the deposit.
The indicator is easily customizable to satisfy traders' needs. Display angle, the display color, size, and font type can be selected.
Inputs
- Show Stat Info - show statistical information
- Set Color Symbol - symbol color
- Set Color Price - color price
- Set Color Spread - color spread
- Set Color Time - time before the closure of the color bar
- Set Color Statistic - statistics display color
- Font Size - font size
- Font Type - font type
- What Main Corner? - corner the basic information is displayed at
- What Corner of Time and Spread - corner the spread and time are displayed at
После обновления до версии 1.5 панелька стала четко и быстро работать в отличии от первоначальной версии. Автор учел все недочёты в своей работе и стало гораздо лучше. Панель сама по себе компактная и выводиться информация вся нужная в правильных местах монитора. Хочется пожелать добавление информации по открытым ордерам финансового инструмента на котором этот индикатор стоит. Это было бы очень хорошо например для советников и в ручной торговля такая информация тоже нужна.