Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw

"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!





- New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.

- Dynamic Flow Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.

- Indicator uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.

- Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas.

- Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Red line .

- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1.

- With PC and Mobile alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.