Mastodon - displays potential market entry points.





According to the wave theory, Mastodon displays the course of a large wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Mastodon indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after a large wave has formed and then exiting when this wave has changed to another.





Understanding the nature of the price movement, a trader needs to choose one that is suitable in its properties for a specific market instrument and situation. This instrument will prove useful to many traders. It is the switchman Mastodon that is considered a good option for beginners who do not have serious experience in technical analysis. The appearance of arrows can be accompanied by sound signals if the sound option is enabled.