Laser Trend

The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about.

Follow this famous saying and be safe.





Characteristics:

Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar.

Works on all symbols and all timeframes.

Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes.

Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market.

No repainting.

Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018)

Parameters:

Period - the number of bars used to calculate the trend.

Recommended period setting 30 to 85.



The lower the setting the lower short term indication outcome.





To enter a trade check the following:

Buy: If "Blue Right Arrow" appears on chart and the UpTrend indicator is 65% or above. BUY.

Sell: If "Red Right Arrow" appears on chart and the DownTrend indicator is 60% or above. SELL.





To exit open trades:

Low Risk TP1: For a secure preservative trading style close your positions on TP1 "the small square".

For a secure preservative trading style close your positions on TP1 "the small square". Higher Risk TP2: For a more aggressive style "higher risk" close on TP2 "the big square".

For a more aggressive style "higher risk" close on TP2 "the big square". StopLoss: Your StopLoss should be the opposite signal.







