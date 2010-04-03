Laser Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.75
- Activations: 5
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about.
Follow this famous saying and be safe.
Characteristics:
- Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar.
- Works on all symbols and all timeframes.
- Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes.
- Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market.
- No repainting.
- Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018)
- Period - the number of bars used to calculate the trend.
- Recommended period setting 30 to 85.
- The lower the setting the lower short term indication outcome.
To enter a trade check the following:
- Buy: If "Blue Right Arrow" appears on chart and the UpTrend indicator is 65% or above. BUY.
- Sell: If "Red Right Arrow" appears on chart and the DownTrend indicator is 60% or above. SELL.
To exit open trades:
- Low Risk TP1: For a secure preservative trading style close your positions on TP1 "the small square".
- Higher Risk TP2: For a more aggressive style "higher risk" close on TP2 "the big square".
- StopLoss: Your StopLoss should be the opposite signal.