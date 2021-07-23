ATeam Divergence

The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market.

Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements.

Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying value makes a low, and CCI forms a higher low, showing less downtime. A bearish divergence is formed when security records a higher and the CCI forms a lower high, showing less upward momentum.

The indicator, in addition, finds divergences. Divergences are in the direction of the trend, and are often powerful signals for trade. This indicator is very functional and can significantly improve the outcome of your trading. With this indicator we can use several time frames, although time frames below M15 are not recommended, the most recommended are H1, H4, and D1.

Red Color for Trend Down

Green Color for Trend Up



Yellow Color and Blue Color is weak trend.



Up arrow is signal for Buy

Down arrow is signal for Sell