MACD Divergence
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 24 August 2019
- Activations: 15
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window.
Indicator Parameters
- MacdFast - fast MACD line period
- MacdSlow - slow MACD line period
- MacdSignal - MACD signal line period
- MacdPrice - MACD indicator price
- PeakPoints - amount of bars for the MACD peak detection
- PeakDistance - the minimum distance between the MACD peaks
- lineColor - line color to display conditions on the chart
- deltaPraice - minimal divergence of price peaks in points
- deltaOscillator - minimal divergence of oscillator peaks in points
- UseAlert - enable pop-up window
- UseNotification - enable PUSH message
- UseMail - enable Email
- PlaySound - file name for play
Sample for EA:
void OnTick() { double x; x = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"MACD-DV",5,1); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE) goBuy(); x = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"MACD-DV",4,1); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE) goSell(); } void goBuy() { // function for open BUY } void goSell() { // function for open SELL }
I thought it delivered exactly what I expected. It showed most regular divergence. Of course you can't trade that alone you will get too many false signals. I was very pleased with what I got for the price. For people who like to look for divergences this helps save some time with the alerts. Would like to see a good indicator that focuses more on hidden divergence. All in all good job.