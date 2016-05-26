Small trading panel for managing orders and positions in 1 click for MetaTrader 4

Version for MetaTrader 5 here

Set hidden TakeProfit, StopLoss and pending orders at lines placed on the chart

Work on time on the news

Backtesting manual strategies in the tester

Placing virtual orders

Playing a sound signal when the price reaches a level

Automatic closing of all positions on the account or symbol by the total take profit in the deposit currency





Description

Can be dragged to any part of the chart using the mouse

Useful for pipsing and scalping. It recommended for use with the "VisualInfoMove" indicator for comfortable trading

Great functionality, invisible stops and pending orders, the broker can not see them and can not artificially trigger them using pins or spread expansion

It is possible to open position and place order by time - convenient in case at some point the user is not near the computer, or if it necessary to quickly place a couple of orders at the last moment before the news - done with one click

It is possible to delete an order or close a position by time

It is possible to place a grid of up to 20 orders with different lot sizes at the specified step

Modification of the TrailingStop, Breakeven values happens on the chart - there is no need to open the program settings window

Closing positions by the total positive profit of the account or symbol, the value must be greater than "0"

The panel has been developed for the real trading conditions with handling of all errors





Recommendations

Before using the program on a real account, test its capabilities on a demo account.

On 4K monitors small buttons, you need to change the system font size.





