BreakEven Line
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 16 May 2022
- Activations: 10
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator.
In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions.
Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool.
You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible.
Inputs
- Show cumulative BE (line on/off)
- Breakeven line color (to change the line color)
- Breakeven line style
- Breakeven line width
- Show short BE (line on/off)
- Breakeven line color (to change the line color)
- Breakeven line style
- Breakeven line width
- Show long BE (line on/off)
- Breakeven line color (to change the line color)
- Breakeven line style
- Breakeven line width
