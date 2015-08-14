BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator.

In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions.

Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool.

You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible.

Inputs

Show cumulative BE (line on/off)

Breakeven line color (to change the line color)



Breakeven line style



Breakeven line width

Show short BE (line on/off)





Breakeven line color (to change the line color)



Breakeven line style



Breakeven line width

Show long BE (line on/off)









Breakeven line color (to change the line color)



Breakeven line style



Breakeven line width







