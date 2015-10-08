Auto SL and TP Maker

Auto SLTP Maker MT4 is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.

The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters.

It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all instruments, i.e. automatically set StopLoss and TakeProfit on all traded symbols.

The required values of StopLoss and/or TakeProfit are set almost immediately, the tool does not wait for a new tick.

The product can automatically set StopLoss and / or TakeProfit for all order types in MetaTrader 4:

  • Buy;
  • Sell;
  • Buy Stop;
  • Buy Limit;
  • Sell Stop;
  • Sell Limit.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12030

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61993

    Input Parameters:

    • Symbol (Current symbol / All symbols);
    • Type (Market orders / Pending orders / Market & Pending orders);
    • Take Profit (points);
    • Stop Loss (points);
    • ECN Account (true / false).


    Filter:
    Jhonny Gouveia
    21
    Jhonny Gouveia 2022.03.11 10:07 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2022.03.11 12:03
    Thanks for the feedback. Absolutely all EAs work only while the trading terminal is running. It is ok.
    Lei Zhou
    27
    Lei Zhou 2022.02.17 19:20 
     

    kate
    278
    kate 2022.02.16 18:14 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2022.02.16 19:41
    Thanks for your feedback.
    Manoj Kumar
    137
    Manoj Kumar 2022.01.17 09:37 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2022.01.17 11:36
    Good.
    Jiri Krajcik
    260
    Jiri Krajcik 2021.12.11 00:01 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.12.11 01:51
    Have a nice day, Jiri Krajcik. I was very pleased to read your review of my product. I am very glad that it was useful to you and expanded your trading opportunities. Thanks for your feedback and support. This motivates me to work on new products and improve existing ones.
    sieuchuoi89
    262
    sieuchuoi89 2021.09.23 18:14 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.09.23 21:23
    Thanks!
    Boaz
    88
    Boaz 2021.08.13 17:26 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.09.23 21:22
    Thank you!
    Tareq Nabulsi
    567
    Tareq Nabulsi 2021.08.07 11:57 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.09.23 21:22
    Great!
    Mehdi Faraz Fard
    2360
    Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 13:05 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.08.26 21:18
    Thanks.
    Gisela Schwarz
    41
    Gisela Schwarz 2021.07.05 08:35 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.07.05 13:09
    Thank you for your feedback.
    Payman
    716
    Payman 2021.04.01 12:42 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.07.05 13:09
    Thank you for your feedback.
    Mo mk
    28
    Mo mk 2021.03.26 01:36 
     

    Oleg Remizov
    14823
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2021.03.27 11:15
    Thanks.
