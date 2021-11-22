The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window.

The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMeterForecast . FreqoMaster invokes FreqoMeterForecast several times for different frequency bands and combines their results.

Parameters:

iPeriod1 - iPeriod5 - periods (in bars) of analysis; default values - 120, 60, 48, 36, 24; each of the periods is passed to its own instance of FreqoMeterForecast; minimal of the periods does automatically define prediction length;

iStartFrom - number of bar, where analysis starts (to the left, on the history) and where prediction starts (to the right); by-default - 0;

iWindowSize - number of bars that form a window to show frequency decomposition; by default - 240;

ShowTrend - enable/disable trend correction; by default - true;

EMAPeriod - period for smoothing; by default - 0;

PriceType - price type to use; by default - 1 (open);

The indicator works bar by bar, no ticks processing. It will redraw on every new bar, this is by design.