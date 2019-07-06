Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer

Introduction

It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually. 


Usage

Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for them and then waits for new one. As soon as the order is closed, the indicator will remove the target lines from the chart. 

The default stop loss value for the red line is 15 pips, while for the take profit green line it's 25 pips. You may set any value you wish for the initial values, but also drag the lines on the screen for your desired values.

© 2019 Roy Meshulam

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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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