Bollinger Bands Send Telegram


hello friends bollinger Bands signal traders. I am happy to announce that I have completed the robot that follows the market according to the signal that the closing candle is above the upper Bollinger Bands and the closing candle is below the lower Bollinger Bands, the robot will send the image to Telegram then you will check see if it is a signal that matches your order opening rules. because I find the signal system really useful for traders, so I am trying to complete many products to serve you. Really simple guide to channel creation and system deployment. Wishing you efficient trading and as little effort as possible.


The red mark is the time when telegram received the image

see how it works

https://youtu.be/n2LctTAc_R8

https://youtu.be/6blMF_XXhfo



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from this moment, RSI traders will have 95% less time and health using this Robot Robot Instructions for using Robot RSI sent to Telegram 0 put the robot in MT4  >> ok 1 Create Telegram Robot " Rsi_Testbot " >> ok 2 Save Tokens   "1706277467:AAEntyiMli3ZN6uWrMch-uz704OGWO5snOM"   >> ok 3 Create Telegram Channel ,Get telegram id = -1001243242869  " RSI Test Bot "  + grant admin rights for bots https://api.telegram.org/&amp ;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;token>/getUpdates 4 Create Telegram group nhóm     
Macd MT4 Send Telegram
Van Hoi Ha
Utilities
I have finished robot sending images to telegram according to Macd signal. When there is a Main signal of candle 1 > 0 and candle 2 < 0 . there will be 1 image sent to telegram. The red line in the picture means that the robot will send the picture to telegram to let you know I personally used the hammer candle system to follow the market with over 30 products, you can refer to the links below https://t.me/New_Hammer_Group There are 3 simple steps to use right away: 1: create telegram channel,
Simplest market tracking the way you want
Van Hoi Ha
Utilities
i just finished a robot that allows me to quickly monitor the entire market through my phone. In the past , I often clicked on currency pais, so it took a lot of time . watch my video and you will see how simple it í to monitor the whole market now. I believe it wil help you .The robot is only responsible for sending images from the chart you have set up to telegram for quick tracking instead of having to click each currency pair. i would like to add that each mt4 can only send 11 images at the
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