Bollinger Bands Send Telegram



hello friends bollinger Bands signal traders. I am happy to announce that I have completed the robot that follows the market according to the signal that the closing candle is above the upper Bollinger Bands and the closing candle is below the lower Bollinger Bands, the robot will send the image to Telegram then you will check see if it is a signal that matches your order opening rules. because I find the signal system really useful for traders, so I am trying to complete many products to serve you. Really simple guide to channel creation and system deployment. Wishing you efficient trading and as little effort as possible.





The red mark is the time when telegram received the image

see how it works

https://youtu.be/n2LctTAc_R8









