AIS Forest Fire Trend

One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator.

When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one to correctly determine the moments of the beginning of new trends. However, false positives are also possible. To reduce their number, an additional filter has been added to this indicator. Signals are generated when a new bar opens. Redrawing does not occur in any case.

Indicator parameters: