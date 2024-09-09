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- Utilities
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Yan Jian LuoGraduated with a degree in Software Engineering, proficient in over 10 programming languages, and has developed Expert Advisors (EAs) for a decade with thousands of EAs created
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 September 2024
- Activations: 20
To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT5 version, please click here>>
Main follow-up function:
1. Reverse order capability
2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names
3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order
4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair
5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order
6. Other unclear messages
6. Other unclear messages.