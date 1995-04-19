Unicorn Indicator MT4



The Unicorn Indicator is an advanced and versatile tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This indicator detects and marks price gaps along with Breaker Blocks on the chart. A Breaker Block is a former order block that initially fails but later turns into a strong support level once the price revisits it. When a Breaker Block coincides with a Fair Value Gap (FVG), the result is known as the Unicorn Zone. The indicator visually represents bullish Unicorn zones with a green box and bearish Unicorn zones with a red box on the price chart.





Indicator Specifications Table



Category ICT – Smart Money Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading Markets Forex – Cryptocurrency – Stocks – Commodities





Overview of the Indicator



The Unicorn Indicator evaluates market highs and lows using a zigzag formation. Whenever a Breaker Block aligns with a price gap, the indicator automatically detects and draws the Unicorn Zone. These zones act as high-probability areas for trend reversals and trade setups. This makes the indicator particularly useful for traders utilizing ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC).





Unicorn Indicator in an Uptrend



On a 1-hour price chart of GBP/USD, the Order Block initially breaks, forming a Breaker Block. When this Breaker Block coincides with an FVG, the indicator highlights the Unicorn Zone. When the price revisits this zone, it creates an optimal point for long trade opportunities (buy positions).





Unicorn Indicator in a Downtrend



On a 4-hour timeframe of ChainLink (LINK), the Order Block first fails, transitioning into a Breaker Block. As soon as this Breaker Block aligns with an FVG, the Unicorn Zone is plotted. The price interacting with this zone offers an ideal opportunity for short trades (sell positions).





Indicator Settings



Chart and Object Theme: Light background preferred for visibility

The indicator processes data from the last 1000 candles

The indicator processes data from the last Object Prefix: Customizable prefix for easy identification

Trend Display:

Level 1 trends (Enabled)

(Enabled)

Level 2 trends (Enabled)





Summary



The Unicorn Indicator for MT4 is a powerful analytical tool designed for liquidity-based trading. By detecting Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Breaker Blocks, it highlights high-probability trade zones known as Unicorn Zones. This indicator is particularly beneficial for traders following ICT and Smart Money Trading strategies.



